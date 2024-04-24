Arbor Day presents opportunity for environmental education, illuminating value of trees

As the warmth of spring comes, there's an unmistakable urge to plunge hands into the earth and bestow upon it the gift of new life. Arbor Day, observed across all 50 states, serves as a reverent tribute to the majesty of trees and the imperative of environmental stewardship.

While National Arbor Day traditionally graces the calendar on the final Friday of April, states exercise flexibility, scheduling festivities to synchronize with the optimal conditions for tree planting. From the balmy climates of the South in January and February to the lingering frost of May in the northernmost reaches, Arbor Day echoes the heartbeat of nature's cycles, heralding the renewal of life and the promise of growth.

Arbor Day stands as a testament to our collective dedication to the preservation and propagation of arboreal wonders. It's not merely a day for ceremonial tree planting, it's an opportunity for profound environmental education and enlightenment. Organizations and schools orchestrate an array of educational events, illuminating minds about the invaluable role trees play in nurturing life on our planet.

Crablandia trees are shown at Secrest Arboretum in Wooster.

In 2024, Ashland Soil and Water takes a pioneering stride by embarking on a mission to kindle the passion for tree science among second-grade students in Ashland County. Through sessions teeming with fascinating insights, students are invited to unravel the mysteries of trees, each receiving a sapling as a token of their newfound connection to the natural world.

Before finding their home in the soil, the roots undergo a tender dip in hydrating gel, preserving their vitality. Unlike their containerized counterparts, our bare-root trees exude an untamed spirit, their sprawling root systems unrestrained by confinement. Liberated from limitations, they imbue the earth with their boundless energy, surpassing the growth of their containerized brethren within a mere handful of years.

How to properly plant bare root trees

Unpack trees, remove packing materials, carefully untangle the roots and soak them in water 3 to 6 hours. Do not allow the roots to dry out. Dig a hole, wider than seems necessary so the roots can grow outward without crowding. Remove grass within a 3-foot circular area. To aid root growth, turn soil in an area up to 3 feet in diameter. Plant the tree at the same depth it stood in the nursery, with plenty of room for the roots. Partially fill the hole, firming the soil around the lower roots. Do not add soil amendments such as peat or bark. Do not use fertilizer, potting soil or chemicals on your new trees. Shovel in the remaining soil. It should be firmly but not tightly packed. Construct a water-holding basin around the tree. Give the tree plenty of water. After the water has soaked in, spread protective mulch two inches deep in a 3-foot diameter area around the base of the tree, but not touching the trunk. The soil and mulch around the trees should be kept moist but not soggy. During dry weather, generously water the tree every 7 to 10 days during the first year. Water slowly at the dripline.

The enchantment of trees transcends the boundaries of seasons, weaving a tapestry of delight that unfolds year-round. With the arrival of spring, their tender buds unfurl, heralding the advent of warmer days. In summer's embrace, their verdant canopies offer sanctuary from the scorching sun, inviting us to seek solace beneath their shade. As autumn's hues paint the landscape in a kaleidoscope of colors, who can resist the allure of frolicking amidst a mound of crisply colored leaves? And in winter's embrace, their steadfast branches extend a warm welcome to wildlife, enriching our lives with their enduring presence.

National Arbor Day, an annual pilgrimage to the sanctity of trees, serves as a poignant reminder of their indelible imprint upon our planet's tapestry. Beyond their role as mere sentinels of seasonal change, trees stand as steadfast guardians of our environment, staunchly combating soil erosion, purifying the air we breathe, and providing sanctuary to a myriad of flora and fauna. Moreover, they serve as a beacon of sustainability, furnishing materials for construction, fueling our endeavors, and bestowing upon us a plethora of everyday essentials.

Let Arbor Day 2024 be a testament to our unwavering commitment to the preservation of nature's bounty and the cultivation of a world where trees reign supreme.

Emma Burkhalter is with the Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District.

