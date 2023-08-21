The electric toothbrush loved by 77,000 Amazon shoppers is only $27 (55% off!) 'til midnight

You know the drill: You go in for a dental checkup and lie back in the chair while the hygienist pokes around. Then, in walks the dentist, who takes one look inside your mouth and lets out a sigh. “Your teeth are stained from the best things in life, like coffee and red wine. You’ve got plaque in every nook and cranny. If only you had a good electric toothbrush.” Isn't it time you stopped letting history repeat itself? You can do just that with Amazon's top-selling AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush — it's on sale for jaw-droppingly low $27 today!

If you have a sensitive mouth that makes eating ice cream a struggle, it's AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush to the rescue. Thanks to its four brush modes, you can set it for sensitivity, deep cleaning, gum massage or whitening. This shopper vouched for the latter in her review: "If you brush your teeth every day, you'll definitely notice a difference in how white your teeth are after using this for a few weeks. ... My teeth are much whiter now than they were when I was using a manual brush."

The included travel case will allow you to bring it along on your next adventure. You'll also get eight extra brush heads — 2.5 years' worth. No more shelling out piles of cash for replacement heads, as with other brands.

We know, we know: "Black Series" seems an odd moniker for something designed to clean your teeth. Embrace the irony and save big on this highly rated toothbrush! (Photo: Amazon)

"My teeth have never felt so clean! I have used an electric toothbrush my whole life, and this is by far the best!" says a convert. "I usually buy Philips Sonicare, but I wanted something a little less expensive. I was nervous at first, but the quality of this product is incredible! Very powerful motor and plenty of replacement heads. The matte black finish looks very sleek and modern."

With the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush, you’ll walk into your next dental appointment with your head held high. Instead of an exasperated sigh, your dentist will give you a smile, a thumbs-up and a gold star. Be sure to snag it while it's on sale!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

