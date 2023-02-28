Smile! The Ferrari of toothbrushes is down to $34 at Amazon — save over 40% while you can
You know the story: You go in for a dental checkup, lay back in the chair, and pretend you’re on a beach in the Caribbean. The hygienist pokes around while you focus on the crash of the waves and the salty air on your skin. Then, in walks the dentist, who takes one look inside your mouth and lets out a big sigh. Beach fantasy over.
“Your teeth are badly stained from the best things in life, like dark roast coffee and delicious red wine,” he laments. “You’ve got plaque in every nook and cranny. If only you had a good electric toothbrush.” Isn't it time you stopped letting history repeat itself? Enter the AquaSonic Black Series Smart Toothbrush — a top-rated, premium electric scrubber that’s over 40% off right now.
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush
And if your sensitive mouth makes eating ice cream a struggle, the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush has you covered. Thanks to its four brush modes, you can set it for sensitivity, deep cleaning, gum massage and even whitening. This shopper vouches for the latter: "If you brush your teeth every day, you'll definitely notice a difference in how white your teeth are after using this for a few weeks.... My teeth are much whiter now than they were when I was using a manual brush."
AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush
The included travel case makes it easy to bring the electric toothbrush along on your next adventure. You also get an extra eight brush heads — no more shelling out piles of cash for replacement heads like with other brands (cough, cough Sonicare cough, cough).
"My teeth have never felt so clean! I have used an electric toothbrush my whole life, and this is by far the best!" says a convert. "I usually buy Philips Sonicare, but I wanted something a little less expensive. I was nervous at first, but the quality of this product is incredible! Very powerful motor and plenty of replacement heads. The matte black finish looks very sleek and modern...."
With the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush, you’ll walk into your next dental appointment with your head held high. Instead of an exasperated sigh, your dentist will give you a smile, a thumbs-up and a gold star.
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush
Amazon will give you free shipping on this item. But if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get so much more — from access to new movies to two-day shipping on many items. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:
Beauty and wellness
Crest 3D Whitestrips$29$55Save $26
Pure Vitamin C Serum for Face$12$20Save $8
Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash$17$29Save $13
Medix 5.5 Retinol Body Lotion Moisturizer Face & Body Cream$16$20Save $4
CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream$15$22Save $7
Style
Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket$34$90Save $56
Leggings Depot Relaxed fit Jogger$15$24Save $9
Uaneo Womens Plaid Shacket$24$46Save $22 with coupon
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs$31$50Save $19
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket$63$90Save $27
Ododos Women's Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants with Pockets$25$48Save $23
Vionic Women's Vortex Olessa Lace Up Mesh Athletic Shoes$48$120Save $72
Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans$42$70Save $28