The Maserati of toothbrushes is on sale for just $25 at Amazon
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
You know the story: You go in for a dental checkup, lay back in the chair, and pretend you’re on a beach in Lagos. The hygienist pokes around while you focus on the crash of the waves and the salty air on your skin. Then, in walks the dentist, who takes one look inside your mouth and lets out a big sigh. Beach fantasy over.
“Your teeth are badly stained from the best things in life, like dark roast coffee and delicious red wine,” he laments. “You’ve got plaque in every nook and cranny. If only you had a good electric toothbrush.” Enter the AquaSonic Black Series Smart Toothbrush — a top-rated, premium electric toothbrush that’s 58 percent off.
The AquaSonic smart toothbrush hunts down and eliminates plaque, even between tight teeth. With a motor that delivers 40,000 vibrations per minute, it removes up to 10 times more buildup than an ordinary toothbrush. It also has a whitening mode that inverts the frequency to buff away stains on the surface of your teeth.
And if your sensitive mouth makes eating ice cream a struggle, the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush has you covered. Thanks to its four brush modes, you get settings for sensitivity, deep cleaning, gum massage and even whitening. This shopper vouches for the latter: "If you brush your teeth every day, you'll definitely notice a difference in how white your teeth are after using this for a few weeks. I brush my teeth twice a day and they're much whiter now than they were when I was using a manual brush the same amount."
AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush
The included travel case makes it easy to bring the electric toothbrush along on your next adventure. You also get an extra eight brush heads — no more shelling out piles of cash for replacement heads like with other brands (cough, cough Sonicare cough, cough). Prefer your toothbrush in pink? This bestselling toothbrush also comes in a satin rose gold finish.
"My teeth have never felt so clean! I have used an electric toothbrush my whole life and this is by far the best!" says a convert. "I usually buy Phillips Sonicare but I wanted something a little less expensive. I was nervous at first but the quality of this product is incredible! Very powerful motor and plenty of replacement heads. The matte black finish looks very sleek and modern..."
With the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush, you’ll walk into your next dental appointment with your head held high. Instead of an exasperated sigh, your dentist will give you a smile, a thumbs up and a gold star.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
