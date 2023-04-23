We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Turn your bathroom into a fancy spa with this rainfall shower head —and it's on sale for $28

24
Yahoo Life Shopping Editors
·2 min read
Turn your bathroom into a fancy spa with this rainfall shower head —and it's on sale for $28

Not enough pressure in the shower? Amazon shoppers feel your pain and have found an incredibly powerful solution that also happens to include a gentle, luxurious (and large!) rainfall shower head. It's the AquaDance Premium 3-Way Rainfall Shower Head and at $28 (down from $46) right now, it's a steal.

AquaDance

AquaDance Premium High Pressure Rainfall Shower Head

$28$46Save $18
Get ready for bliss, thanks to six settings, including power mist and pulsating massage. There's no need to call a plumber (hooray!). It installs in minutes with just three hand-tightened connections and fits any standard shower arm.
$28 at Amazon

Over 30,000 verified shoppers have given it five-star reviews. Here's one particularly, um, enthusiastic one: "This shower head is freaking amazeballs! Yes the rain function is light pressure as should be but that massage function about sent me through our new tiled wall....it literally took dirt off my skin from 1985. I totally recommend this!"

Made of chrome and stainless steel, it's built to last and includes a 3-way diverter so you can just turn a switch to direct water flow between two heads.

"Took a chance ordering two of these after reading the good reviews, and for such a low cost, they're great!" said another. "I was a little apprehensive given the price, having spent much more for plumbing fixtures in the past, but for our two showers that don't get daily use, this seemed like a good option. So far, so good!"

This suds-up shopper raved: "Pressure is great, very easy to install! We love this and it makes bathing our kids so much easier with the detachable shower head. It’s nice that you can use either one or both at the same time. Very easy to toggle through the different settings. You can also change the spray pattern on both shower heads, which is fantastic! Definitely will be buying another one for my other bathroom."

AquaDance

AquaDance Premium High Pressure Rainfall Shower Head

$28$46Save $18
Get ready for bliss, thanks to six settings, including power mist and pulsating massage. There's no need to call a plumber (hooray!). It installs in minutes with just three hand-tightened connections and fits any standard shower arm.
$28 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Storage and organization

  • Fab Totes Clothes Storage Containers, 6-Pack

    $15 $42
    Save $27 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Kalimdor Azeroth Pants Hangers, 2-pack

    $14 $25
    Save $11 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • NestNeatly SmartCube Underbed Storage Bag, 3-Pack

    $24 $36
    Save $12 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Fab Totes Clothes Storage Containers, 6-Pack

    $15 $42
    Save $27 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Auto

  • Mongoora Car Charger Adapter

    $8 $15
    Save $7 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Fix-A-Flat Aerosol Emergency Flat Tire Repair and Inflator

    $6 $13
    Save $8
    See at Amazon

  • Hotor Car Trash Can With Lid and Storage Pockets

    $10 $25
    Save $15
    See at Amazon

Vacuums

  • Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    $127 $500
    Save $373 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

    $190 $700
    Save $510 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Black+Decker 20V Max Handheld Vacuum

    $69 $177
    Save $108
    See at Amazon

  • Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Slim

    $200 $230
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • Wowgo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    $95 $130
    Save $35 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Kitchen

  • Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer

    $12 $30
    Save $18
    See at Amazon

  • The Original Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper

    $13 $17
    Save $4
    See at Amazon

Home

  • Beckham Hotel Collection Memory Foam Pillows, 2-Pack

    $65 $100
    Save $35 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit

    $40 $100
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit

    $11 $17
    Save $6 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Royal Gourmet 24-Inch Charcoal Grill

    $150 $240
    Save $90
    See at Amazon

  • KitchenClouds Cushioned Anti Fatigue Mat

    $20 $36
    Save $16
    See at Amazon

  • Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand

    $70 $120
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • ColorCoral Universal Dust Cleaning Gel

    $7 $12
    Save $5
    See at Amazon