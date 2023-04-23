Turn your bathroom into a fancy spa with this rainfall shower head —and it's on sale for $28
Not enough pressure in the shower? Amazon shoppers feel your pain and have found an incredibly powerful solution that also happens to include a gentle, luxurious (and large!) rainfall shower head. It's the AquaDance Premium 3-Way Rainfall Shower Head and at $28 (down from $46) right now, it's a steal.
AquaDance Premium High Pressure Rainfall Shower Head
Over 30,000 verified shoppers have given it five-star reviews. Here's one particularly, um, enthusiastic one: "This shower head is freaking amazeballs! Yes the rain function is light pressure as should be but that massage function about sent me through our new tiled wall....it literally took dirt off my skin from 1985. I totally recommend this!"
Made of chrome and stainless steel, it's built to last and includes a 3-way diverter so you can just turn a switch to direct water flow between two heads.
"Took a chance ordering two of these after reading the good reviews, and for such a low cost, they're great!" said another. "I was a little apprehensive given the price, having spent much more for plumbing fixtures in the past, but for our two showers that don't get daily use, this seemed like a good option. So far, so good!"
This suds-up shopper raved: "Pressure is great, very easy to install! We love this and it makes bathing our kids so much easier with the detachable shower head. It’s nice that you can use either one or both at the same time. Very easy to toggle through the different settings. You can also change the spray pattern on both shower heads, which is fantastic! Definitely will be buying another one for my other bathroom."
AquaDance Premium High Pressure Rainfall Shower Head
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
