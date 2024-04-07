APS listed as one of best communities for musical education
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools district is celebrating after being named one of the best communities for music education for the 8th time.
“The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation” awards districts that provide music access and education to all students.
Some of the qualifications are based on funding, graduation requirements, class participation, facilities, and community music-making programs.
The NAMM Foundation said music continues to show educational, cognitive, and social improvement in children.
