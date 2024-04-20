April Student of the Month: Kiowa's Mollie Bain

Apr. 20—Where do you want to go to college and why?

I will be attending Southwestern Oklahoma State University in the fall to pursue my dream career in pharmacy.

What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received?

Class of 2024 Valedictorian, Superintendents Honor Roll-4 Years, 2024 Oklahoma State FFA Degree Recipient, 2024 Oklahoma State FFA Academic Excellence Award Recipient, 2024 Dee Goddard Memorial Scholarship Recipient, 2024 TENASKA Scholarship Recipient, 2024 Eastern Oklahoma State College Curriculum Ag-Business Contest- 2nd Place, 2024 Eastern Oklahoma State College Curriculum Physics Contest- 2nd Place, 2023 Eastern Oklahoma State College Curriculum Chemistry Contest- 1st Place, 2023 Eastern Oklahoma State College Curriculum Algebra II Contest- 2nd Place, 2023 Oklahoma State Curriculum Chemistry Contest- 3rd Place,

2023 Slowpitch All-Conference, 2023 Fastpitch All-Conference, 2022 Fastpitch All-Conference, 2021 Slowpitch All-Conference, 2021 Star Greenhand Award, 2020 Cross Country Academic State Champion, 2020 Star Discovery Award, 4-year Varsity Letterman in Basketball, 4-year Varsity Letterman in Softball, 4-year Varsity Letterman on the Academic Team

What drives you to succeed?

One of the things that motivates me most is the chance to take on new challenges and push myself out of my comfort zone. I thrive on the adrenaline rush that comes with tackling something difficult and succeeding against the odds. Whether it's taking on a new project, working with a new team, or learning a new skill, I'm always eager to take on new challenges and prove myself.

Who inspires you to excel in school and why?

My inspiration comes from every person that I see in my day-to-day life. Every person I encounter just pushes me to want to be someone they can look up to. I want to be that person that my teammates can always come to when they need help or someone that a teacher can ask to do a favor and know it will get done.

What community activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?

I am a member of the Friendship Church of the Nazarene, the Kiowa Go-Givers Club, and the Pittsburg County Soil Conservation Board. My drive to give back to the community comes from the community itself. In every activity that I have ever participated in, the community always shows up to support me without ever having to be asked. If I can do even the smallest thing to show how much I appreciate what they do, I will gladly do it.

What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?

My extracurricular activities include basketball, softball, FFA, Go-Givers Club, and Class President. Being a part of these activities has taught me more about how to manage my time and prioritize schoolwork over practice for basketball and softball while also working to memorize my FFA speeches. Being active and involved has had an extreme influence on who I am as a person and individual today.

How would a new car help achieve your future goals?

Having a reliable source of transportation while traveling to and from college would be greatly beneficial. A new car could also tremendously help financially. Not having a car payment means that I would be able to further invest my money in my future in Pharmacy.

—Derrick James