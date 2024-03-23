April National Month of Hope kicks off at Olean's Cafe | Rosalind Tompkins

As Mothers In Crisis’ Christ Vision Tribe members prepared for the April National Month of Hope kick-off we discussed places that we could host the event in Tallahassee.

We wanted it to be within the communities where Mothers In Crisis spent decades providing outreach and intervention services. Those communities include Southside, Southeast, and Frenchtown neighborhoods. We thought about our friends and partners that we collaborated with over the years such as Florida A&M University and others.

Mothers In Crisis will kick off April National Month of Hope at Olean’s Café on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

One name that resonated with all of us was Ms. Olean McCaskill owner and operator of Olean’s Café for nearly 30 years. We remembered how she fed many of the families that we referred to her and did not charge them anything. We also discussed the good soul food that we have devoured at Olean’s over the years.

As my mouth began to water thinking of the delicious cuisine, I asked Nettie Walker Palmore if she had visited the restaurant recently. She stated that she had, and Ms. Olean was still there with her good food, big smile, and gospel music feeding the body and the soul.

Olean’s Café is located directly across the street from Florida A&M University at 1605 South Adams Street, and Ms. Olean has fed presidents, vice-presidents, as well as the homeless and everyone in between. She loves people and her faith in God keeps her full of joy and passion.

I had not been to Olean’s in a while because of the change in my dietary habits over the years but I was delighted to see Ms. Olean when we visited her to ask if we could kick off April National Month of Hope at her fine establishment. We reminisced for a while and with her trademark smile, she said yes of course!

We would like to invite everyone to stop by Olean’s Café from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, and get HOPED as we kick off April National Month of Hope. We will have a live remote with 96.1’s Victor Duncan, give out Champion of Hope Awards to SRM Concrete and others, door prizes, and hope promotional items to give away.

You don’t want to miss it! For more information, please visit makeahopeconnection.com. Or call Mothers In Crisis 850-222-7705.

Rosalind Tompkins Guest columnist

Rosalind Y. Tompkins received a doctorate of humanities degree from the Five Fold Ministry Theological University in 2012. Find out more at makeahopeconnection.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Mothers in Crisis launches National Month of Hope at Olean's Cafe