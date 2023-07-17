Score this 'flawless' phone mount for just $9 — down from $20 until midnight tonight
You might not use your phone while driving, but you still need access to it. After all, how can you be expected to navigate without GPS? The safest way to look to your phone without touching it is with a mount — and today, you can pick up this sturdy and secure phone mount for just $9, down from from its usual price of $20. That's 55% off! The deal only lasts until midnight, though, so you'll want to act fast.
Apps2Car Sturdy CD Slot Phone Mount
Unlike mounts that attach to the vent, this one slots into that old, unused CD player in your car — but you can take it out when you want to go old-school and listen to "No Strings Attached" again.
The Apps2Car phone mount has two adjustable side grips and a bottom grip that allow it to hold a wide range of phones — everything from the Apple iPhone 4 and up, as well as numerous versions of the Samsung Galaxy. The mount can also be adjusted up to 360 degrees to ensure it doesn't block your view of the road.
If you decide you want to listen to your CD collection, it can easily be removed from the CD player. It's a bit of the best of both worlds (although once you have your phone mounted, you'll probably listen to most of your tunes through a streaming service like Spotify). When you reach your destination, the mount has a one-handed design that lets you slip your phone out with the touch of a button.
More than 10,000 fans have given this handy device a perfect review, too. "Flawless," one fan raved. "I had a magnetic version before this which is great, but after a while the magnet on my phone lost its stickiness to the phone. This one fits securely in the CD Slot. Feed your power cord through the bottom of the unit and leave it there, then every time you put the phone in the holder, you first plug it in. Everything about this is so convenient."
Another shopper vouched for its adjustability. "Love this! I hate using ones that stick to the windshield because they block your view, this doesn’t! And it puts it in the perfect spot to use my phone for GPS! If you’re worried it will block your stereo or clock, it can be put it in the cd player upside down so it’s either higher or lower by like an inch!! Plus before you tighten the wing nut slide it a little left or right!"
This deal continues until midnight tonight, so if it sounds like a great deal, act fast! And if you don't have a CD player in your vehicle but still need a mount, check out the other options Apps2Car has to offer.
Apps2Car Sturdy CD Slot Phone Mount
Unlike mounts that attach to the vent, this one slots into that old, unused CD player in your car — but you can take it out when you want to go old-school and listen to "No Strings Attached" again.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
