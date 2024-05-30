Applications reopen for Jacksonville Home Roof Rehabilitation Program, 10 already repaired

Jacksonville residents at risk of losing their homeowners insurance due to roof damages can now begin applying for the next round of no-interest loans from the city for repairs.

City Council approved the first round of funding for the program in December as part of Mayor Donna Deegan’s transition team priorities. Council members then expanded the pilot program in April.

The mayor’s office said the neighborhoods department has repaired 10 roofs since the funding was first approved. Nine others are in progress, and 12 residences are going through the application process.

Jacksonville adds more money to a wait-listed roof replacement program

'Transformational': Deegan signs legislation for $26 million of transition initiatives

Homebuyer help: Looking for new homeowners programs in Duval County? These resources may help

The department expects to replace 80 roofs.

Who is eligible?

Applicants must use the home as their primary residence to qualify for the city’s program and be up to date on their property taxes and mortgage requirements.

Residents are eligible for up to $15,000 in roof repair or replacement if they can show an insurance letter or an insurance company roof exclusion notice requiring the work. If the work costs more than the approved loan, the homeowner can elect to pay it themselves directly.

Mobile homes are not eligible for the program, but shingle or modified bitumen can be repaired on single family residences.

The household must make at or below 80% of the city’s area median income, determined by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department:

Household size 1: $54,500

Household size 2: $62,300

Household size 3: $70,1000

Household size 4: $77,850

Household size 5: $84,100

Household size 6: $90,350

Household size 7: $96,550

Household size 8: 102,801

How can I apply?

Residents can apply over the phone by calling 904-255-2489 and asking for the “home roof program.”

Or, they can log onto a MyJax portal and apply online.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville reopens Home Roof Rehabilitation Program