Applications open for Keep Texas Beautiful's Young Texan Ambassadors program

May 9—AUSTIN — Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) invites Texans aged 15-25 to join the movement and apply for the Young Texan Ambassadors program. Applications for the 2024-2025 service year will be accepted from May 1 to July 15.

The Young Texan Ambassador program supports the next generation of community and environmental leaders. KTB seeks Texan youth who are passionate about the environment and are committed to making Texas the best place to live, work, and play through volunteerism and leadership, a news release said.

Ambassadors in the program will be able to engage with and learn from young Texans across the state and gain connections with their local environmental community leaders. This experience fosters personal growth and enables ambassadors to make a tangible impact on their surroundings.

"The Young Texan Ambassador program gives youth across Texas the opportunity to amplify their voice and create a positive impact in their communities. By equipping them with educational opportunities and leadership skills to become better servants to the environment, we are lucky to work with young Texans who have a vibrant outlook for the landscape of our state," Corinne Pierce, Program Manager of the Young Texan Ambassadors, said in the release. "Each year we strive to invite a diverse cohort that really exemplifies what it means to be an ambassador of Keep Texas Beautiful."

Launched in 2021, the Young Texan Ambassador Program has seen tremendous success, inspiring similar initiatives in four other states. Now entering its fourth cohort, the program continues to empower young leaders and cultivate a sense of environmental stewardship across Texas.

To learn more about Young Texan Ambassador program visit https://ktb.org/our-work/young-texan-ambassadors