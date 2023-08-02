These genius appliance cord organizers keep your counters tidy — and they're $1 a pop

We love our kitchen gadgets — they make cooking easier and faster, giving us more time to check some off the other 8 million tasks on our to-do lists. What we're not fans of? All. Those. Cords! When you have so many snaking their way across your countertops, not only are you left with less space — you're left with a cluttered-looking kitchen too. No more! These genius kitchen appliance cord organizers stick right onto your plug-ins so you'll have something to wrap those pesky cables around, keeping your surfaces nice and neat. Plus, they're down to a dollar a pop ($6 for a half dozen) — over 62% off!

How do we use thee, kitchen appliance cord organizers? Let us count the ways. These bad boys fit the cords of your microwave, stand mixer, air fryer, slow cooker, blender, coffee maker, food processor, toaster, juicer — pretty much any small appliance. All you do is wipe down the areas you want them to adhere to, stick 'em on, and wait about six hours before using to ensure the grip is nice and secure. Easy breezy! For best results, you may want to heat the adhesive with a hair dryer before applying.

These cord winders are made of durable, flexible rubber designed to last a long time, but if you need to remove them for whatever reason, they shouldn't leave marks on your appliances. They'll not only make your countertops look so much tidier but also give you some extra meal prep space. And if you keep your appliances in your cabinets, well, no more swinging cables smacking you in the face every time you lift one out!

Did you ever think the sight of a cord organizer could make you this happy? (Photo: Amazon)

Don't just take our word for it —1,400 Amazon customers (and counting!) are loving these kitchen appliance cord organizers:

"Finally organized!" exclaimed a satisfied shopper. "I do not keep my appliances on my counter, but instead I have them in my cabinets and pull them out when I need them. The cord keepers allow that process to be much easier. I have put them on my food processor, toaster, Instant Pot, rice cooker, Crockpot and can opener. All these appliances have different shapes, sizes and surfaces and not one of these organizers has failed to adhere to the item. I want to buy more!"

"I really like using these to clean up my countertops from all the loose, dangling cords from the various appliances I have sitting on them," shared another rave reviewer. "Makes the countertops look clean and organized. Also makes storing appliances easier, as [the] cords aren’t dangling, catching on things, and [they] sit more flush with [the] cords tucked away. Wish I had these years ago."

"What did I do before this product?" mused a final five-star fan. "The tidying of the kitchen that these devices produce is magical. Definitely a spark-joy item."

