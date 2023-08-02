These genius appliance cord organizers keep your counters tidy — and they're $1 a pop
We love our kitchen gadgets — they make cooking easier and faster, giving us more time to check some off the other 8 million tasks on our to-do lists. What we're not fans of? All. Those. Cords! When you have so many snaking their way across your countertops, not only are you left with less space — you're left with a cluttered-looking kitchen too. No more! These genius kitchen appliance cord organizers stick right onto your plug-ins so you'll have something to wrap those pesky cables around, keeping your surfaces nice and neat. Plus, they're down to a dollar a pop ($6 for a half dozen) — over 62% off!
These cord wranglers are out of sight — literally. Hide them on the back of all your plug-ins. Be sure to apply the on-page coupon at checkout.
How do we use thee, kitchen appliance cord organizers? Let us count the ways. These bad boys fit the cords of your microwave, stand mixer, air fryer, slow cooker, blender, coffee maker, food processor, toaster, juicer — pretty much any small appliance. All you do is wipe down the areas you want them to adhere to, stick 'em on, and wait about six hours before using to ensure the grip is nice and secure. Easy breezy! For best results, you may want to heat the adhesive with a hair dryer before applying.
These cord winders are made of durable, flexible rubber designed to last a long time, but if you need to remove them for whatever reason, they shouldn't leave marks on your appliances. They'll not only make your countertops look so much tidier but also give you some extra meal prep space. And if you keep your appliances in your cabinets, well, no more swinging cables smacking you in the face every time you lift one out!
Don't just take our word for it —1,400 Amazon customers (and counting!) are loving these kitchen appliance cord organizers:
"Finally organized!" exclaimed a satisfied shopper. "I do not keep my appliances on my counter, but instead I have them in my cabinets and pull them out when I need them. The cord keepers allow that process to be much easier. I have put them on my food processor, toaster, Instant Pot, rice cooker, Crockpot and can opener. All these appliances have different shapes, sizes and surfaces and not one of these organizers has failed to adhere to the item. I want to buy more!"
"I really like using these to clean up my countertops from all the loose, dangling cords from the various appliances I have sitting on them," shared another rave reviewer. "Makes the countertops look clean and organized. Also makes storing appliances easier, as [the] cords aren’t dangling, catching on things, and [they] sit more flush with [the] cords tucked away. Wish I had these years ago."
"What did I do before this product?" mused a final five-star fan. "The tidying of the kitchen that these devices produce is magical. Definitely a spark-joy item."
The black, white and gray set is currently on sale for the lowest price, but you can also snag this all-gray set, an all-white set or a brightly colored combo set!
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Auto
Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets$10$18Save $8
Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount$12$20Save $8 with coupon
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car$7$13Save $6
VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor$26$45Save $19 with coupon
Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hook 4 Pack$7$11Save $4
AstroAI Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor Air Pump$27$45Save $18 with coupon
Vacuums
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, 6-in-1 Powerful Stick Vacuum$100$120Save $20
Bissell Steam Mop$73$103Save $30
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$395$470Save $75
Kitchen
Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece Knife Set with Block$135$345Save $210
Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner$8$16Save $8
Lodge 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet$20$34Save $14
Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block$65$160Save $95
Lodge L8SGP3 Cast Iron Square Grill Pan, Pre-Seasoned$22$40Save $18
Sharp Pebble Orange Ninja 4-Stage Knife Sharpener$22$32Save $10
Home
Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover$25$32Save $7
Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillows$24$60Save $36
Cozsinoor Queen Size Cooling Bed Pillows$24$100Save $76 with coupon
Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags$14$33Save $19 with coupon
Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$11$20Save $9
Fab Totes 6-Pack Clothes Storage$22$42Save $20
Stardrops The Pink Stuff —The Miracle Cleaning Paste$15$20Save $5
TubShroom Ultra Revolutionary Bath Tub Drain Protector$13$16Save $3
SafeRest Mattress Protector — Queen Size$38$45Save $7
Mellanni Queen Sheet Set$33$48Save $15 with coupon
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin$7$12Save $4 with coupon
TopTopper Mattress Topper King Size$48$80Save $32 with coupon