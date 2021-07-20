'Better than Fitbit:' The Apple Watch Series 6 is $100 off at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It's time to start tracking your fitness goals with the Apple Watch Series 6 — save $100! (Photo: Amazon)

Thinking about getting an Apple Watch? Amazon just dropped the price of the latest Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) from $499 to $399 — it's $100 off!

You'll be in good company if you slap this on your wrist — more than 37,000 reviewers gave it a flawless five-star rating. Time to track your health and wellness goals with one of the most popular smartwatches around!

The world on your wrist

Its GPS and cellular features are simply brilliant. The Apple Series 6 can monitor heartbeat, heart rate and calories burned. It can also take calls, respond to texts, sync up to music streaming services like Spotify or Apple Music and track steps and workout goals.

It seamlessly pairs with the iPhone, too. Use Siri for news and weather reports and more. Just hold down the watch’s digital crown to bring up the voice assistant or simply say "Hey Siri" for instant access.

"This is my very first Apple Watch and I am just amazed how stunning it is!" said a happy customer. "...This watch has so many features to help me every day, including apps to help with my health. The appearance is simply beautiful...."

Your journey to a healthier you starts right here. (Photo: Apple)

Features galore

The Apple Watch Series 6 surpasses previous models by a long shot. It has a bright always-on watch face, a dedicated sleep tracker, a compass and an EKG sensor (for heartbeat rhythm), plus a speedier processor. It also has 32GB of on-board storage, compared to the 16GB of previous models. You'll get 18 hours of battery life per charge.

"I've had all of the models since the first one, and this one is hands down the best," shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. "The battery life is phenomenal. I can use it all day, sleep with it on, and still have over 25 percent left in the morning...Screen brightness is much better, loudness of speaker is much better..."

At $399 (was $499), the Apple Watch Series 6 is perfect for iPhone users (sorry, not compatible with Android smartphones) who want the benefits of notifications and quick info at a glance.

As another five-star reviewer put it: "Better than the Fitbit!"

The Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) comes in red, blue and white — all on sale!

