Apple TV+'s Lessons in Chemistry Just Dropped the Official Trailer and It's So Good

The New York Times best-selling book, Lessons in Chemistry, by Bonnie Garmus, comes to Apple TV+ this fall with Oscar winner Brie Larson at the helm of the '50s-set limited series. It will remind you of critically-acclaimed favorites like Julia, The Big Bang Theory, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but with a more dramatic and emotional undercurrent.

Larson plays Elizabeth Zott, a socially-challenged and brilliant woman whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth is fired from her lab, she eventually—and reluctantly—accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show who sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives, mothers—and very intrigued men—a lot more than recipes.

But that doesn't fully encompass what the series—and book—is about. It's also a stunning love story of the romantic and platonic kind that drives home the lesson that not changing yourself to fit into a system or societal norms is often the key to success. And while the series flashes ahead to Zott's popularity as the beloved host of a TV cooking show, it's her unlikely journey in the years leading up to it that's the most fascinating.

The eight episode limited series premieres October 13, and now, in the weeks leading up to the premiere, Apple TV+ has released the office trailer plus seven new photos. But first, take a look at the teaser trailer, which dropped this summer.

Quite intriguing, right? So what else do we know about the series, which absolutely deserves a place on your fall viewing schedule? From a dynamite cast to a star-studded producing team, check out our everything we know guide below, and come back for more updates in the coming weeks.

Is there an official trailer yet?

Yep! On September 14, Apple TV+ released the full-length (as opposed to the teaser, above) trailer featuring Harry Styles's “Sign of the Times.” Here's a warning: be prepared to fall in love with the most adorable dog, who goes by the name of 6:30 on the show.

Who stars in Lessons in Chemistry?

As mentioned, Brie Larson plays Elizabeth Zott. Also starring in the series: Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Aja Naomi King (How to Get Away with Murder), Stephanie Koenig (The Flight Attendant), Kevin Sussman (The Big Bang Theory), Patrick Walker (Gaslit), and Thomas Mann (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty). I've seen the first five episodes and can say Larson is perfect, King deserves to be in everything, Sussman brings his genius comedic timing to his role, and Pullman is riveting with movie star looks. Also, the dog. Just wait for the dog.

How can I watch and when will episodes air?

Apple TV+ will debut the series on Friday, October 13, with two episodes, followed by one a week each Friday until November 24. There are eight episodes in total.

Who produces Lessons in Chemistry?

In addition to a lot of big names that you'll no doubt recognize, the series is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios. Lee Eisenberg (WeCrashed, Little America, The Office) serves as showrunner. Susannah Grant (Unbelievable, Erin Brockovich) executive produces alongside Brie Larson, while Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman executive produce for Aggregate Films. Sarah Adina Smith serves as director and executive producer of the first two episodes. Natalie Sandy executive produces through Piece of Work Entertainment alongside Eisenberg. Louise Shore also serves as executive producer.

We'll update this post as more information becomes available.

