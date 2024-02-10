Apple TV+ Drops Trailer for New Peanuts Special ‘Welcome Home, Franklin’—and It Looks So Good

PureWow Editors select every item that appears on this page,, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story You can learn more about that process here. Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

The Peanut Gang is back for a new adventure!

On the second day of Black History Month, Apple TV+ released the official trailer for Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin. But this time around, the new Charlie Brown television special will tell the origin story of Franklin Armstrong, the first Black character to join the beloved crew in the comic strips in July 1968.

The one-minute trailer starts with Franklin introducing himself to viewers. “Hi, I’m Franklin. I’ve lived in so many different places. My family is always on the move,” he says.

As the new kid in town, Armstrong struggles to make new friends. That is until he meets Charlie Brown while playing on the beach. After seeing a flyer for the Soap Box Derby race, Armstrong asks Brown to be his partner. And that’s how he meets the rest of the Peanuts Gang.

“Friendships are not perfect, but we can get through them together,” Armstrong narrates.

Finally, the trailer ends with a controversial scene from A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, where Armstrong is sitting alone on one side of the table while the rest of the Peanut Gang sits opposite him. But in the new version, the writers put a positive spin on the narrative.

So, instead of Armstrong sitting by himself, one of the Peanut members offers him a seat on the other side of the table. “Hey Franklin, we saved you a seat over here,” Linus van Pelt says in the clip.

Produced by Craig Schulz (who has worked on different Peanuts comic strips), Welcome Home, Franklin is also co-written by the character’s cartoonist Robb Armstrong. The animated series is also directed by Emmy Award-winner Raymond S. Perss.

Mark your calendars: Welcome Home, Franklin premieres on Apple TV+ on February 16.

