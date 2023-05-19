'One charge lasts me days': This entry-level iPad is down to $399 — that's $80 off

Whether you've been thinking about finally getting yourself a tablet; are a longtime PC or Android user curious about making an OS change; or have realized that it's time to replace your Apple unit that's seen better days, you won't want to miss this great deal. Right now, Amazon is discounting the 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad to $399, down from its usual $479 price tag. These are Black Friday prices — in May!

A discount of $80 is significant, but the value is even greater when you consider that this model comes with 56GB of storage — its predecessor offered just 32GB for the same price.

Meanwhile, this iPad is also faster (thanks to an upgraded processor) and equipped with a greatly improved front camera, the better to participate in video calls. That camera, coupled with Apple's Center Stage feature, automatically keeps the focus on the subject (you) as you move around — and it'll even widen out if someone else enters the frame.

Not much else has changed. The iPad still relies on Apple's Lightning connector (rather than USB-C, which higher-end models and the new iPad Mini have embraced). It still employs a home button with Touch ID and still has a fairly chunky bezel along the top and bottom edges.

The new entry-level iPad 10.2 looks the same on the outside, but inside it packs a faster processor and better front-facing camera — and right now, it's $80 cheaper. (Photo: Apple)

"Bought this iPad for the fourth and last grandchild, as we had with the last three," wrote an enthusiastic grandparent. "He is enjoying it and Facetimes us every day. That, we love the best."

Another raved: "This latest and affordable iPad is up to date, smooth and easy to navigate. What really [got me] was when I learned that all the data and apps from my iPhone 11 could be transferred to the iPad by following easy-to-understand instructions. I did that, and within about 15 minutes, everything from the iPhone jumped over to my new iPad. How cool is that? I’ve owned earlier iPad versions, but this one leaves those in the dust. It’s well worth the update."

"There are so many different things possible to use this device for. I got mine to start a digital planner and it works wonderfully," one satisfied customer said. "One charge lasts me days. I didn’t have to buy one of those $100 iPad pens, either. I got one that was $26 and it writes perfectly. The picture quality is great if you want to watch movies or read an article/blog."

We're not sure how long this deal will last, so grab it while you can.

