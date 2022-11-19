This entry-level iPad just dropped to $270 for Black Friday: 'One charge lasts me days'

Whether you've been thinking about finally getting yourself a tablet; are a longtime PC or Android user curious about making an OS change; or have realized that it's time to replace your Apple unit that's seen better days, there's a great deal we don't want you to miss. Right now, Amazon is discounting the 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad to $270, down from its usual $329 price tag for Black Friday!

That's nearly $30 off! And the value is even greater when you consider that this model comes with 64GB of storage, while its predecessor offered just 32GB for the same price.

Meanwhile, this iPad is also faster (thanks to an upgraded processor) and equipped with a greatly improved front camera, the better to participate in video calls. That camera, coupled with Apple's Center Stage feature, automatically keeps the focus on the subject (you) as you move around — and it'll even widen out if someone else enters the frame.

Not much else has changed. The iPad still relies on Apple's Lightning connector (rather than USB-C, which higher-end models and the new iPad Mini have embraced). It still employs a home button with Touch ID and still has a fairly chunky bezel along the top and bottom edges.

The new entry-level iPad 10.2 looks the same on the outside, but inside it packs a faster processor and better front-facing camera. And right now, it's $29 cheaper. (Photo: Apple)

"Bought this iPad for the fourth and last grandchild, as we had with the last three," wrote an enthusiastic grandparent. "He is enjoying it and Facetimes us every day. That, we love the best."

Another wrote: "This latest and affordable iPad is up to date, smooth & easy to navigate. What really me was when I learned that all the data and apps from my iPhone 11 could be transferred to the iPad by following easy to understand instructions. I did that and within about 15 minutes, everything from the iPhone jumped over to new iPad. How cool is that? I’ve owned earlier iPad versions but this one leaves those in the dust. It’s well worth the update for only about $300 all in."

"There is so many different things possible to use this device for. I got mine to start a digital planner and it works wonderfully," one more satisfied customer raved. "One charge lasts me days. I didn’t have to buy one of those $100 iPad pens, either. I got one that was $26 and it writes perfectly. The picture quality is great if you want to watch movies or read an article/blog."

We're not sure how long this deal will last, so grab it while you can.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

