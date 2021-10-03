Incredible sale: The Apple iPad Air just got marked $60 off at Amazon

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Get a brand new iPad for $60 off. (Photo: Amazon)

Wait, what? The 4th-generation Apple iPad Air is discounted?

Your eyes do not deceive you. Although it was released in late 2020, the Apple iPad Air is currently on sale. Amazon just slashed $60 off the price, bringing the beauty down from $599 to a cool $539. It's an incredible deal on the Apple iPad Air model. In fact, it's so popular that it has earned a flawless five-star rating from more than 15,500 Amazon reviewers.

It's on sale in all colors too — gray, blue, silver, rose gold and a gorgeous sage green.

$539 $599 at Amazon

Save on this gorgeous new iPad. (Photo: Apple)

The sleek iPad iteration (64GB/Wi-Fi model) has the same impressive 10.9-inch display, quick Touch ID fingerprint sensor and up to 10 hours of battery life.

"Nothing beats the speed and functionality of this new iPad," a happy shopper shared. "The processor is zippy I have an iPhone 12 and it’s as fast as that one. Definitely will last you years of use with its speed and quality."

The gorgeous iPad Air works with the Apple Pencil and Apple Smart Keyboard (sold separately). So you’re all set for note-taking and sketching, if that’s your thing. It also has a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel ‘selfie’ camera for FaceTime. Camera quality matters, especially with all the video chatting we've been doing.

"I’m so happy," a shopper noted. "I wasn’t sure what to expect with the green color. But it’s so elegant and minimal. I am overwhelmed with this new tool and in a day I have already made a number of drawings and animations!"

Shoppers love the stereo-quality speakers, too. One shopper wrote:

"The speakers on this thing are INCREDIBLE," one shopper noted. "So loud and full of depth, it’s great to stream music off of. Totally recommend this for the casual user, and with its new chipset, this thing can handle some serious multitasking for the not-so-casual."

Grab it for $60 off while you can!

