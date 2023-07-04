Apple increases trade-in value for several iPhones ahead of iPhone 15 launch

iPhone lineup

Apple has increased the maximum trade-in values of older Pro iPhone models in anticipation of the iPhone 15 in September. Conversely, the maximum trade-in values for other phones – particularly the older iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini models – have been reduced.

The adjustments, which you can check for yourself on Apple's site, primarily affect the Pro models. Non-Pro and pint-sized models, such as the iPhone 12 mini either see decreases (from $220 to $200), or slight increases, with the iPhone 13 mini going keeping its $330 value in the US and seeing a small £335 to £340 rise in the UK. The 2020 iPhone SE also sees a decrease in value, from $100 to $90, while the 2020 iPhone SE’s value remains unchanged at $160. Here's the full updated pricing breakdown:

On the other hand, the trade-in values of high-end models like the iPhone 11 Pro Max, 12 Pro Max, and 13 Pro Max have been increased. Apple's aim is likely to cater to customers seeking higher-value devices and the absolute best iPhones . The UK phones see the most substantial increases, with iPhone 13 Pro Max seeing a rise from £590 to £640, while the 12 Pro goes from £350 to £420.

A true value king

Apple's iPhones are renowned for retaining their value over time, making them an attractive choice for customers who prefer to hold on to their devices, rather than upgrading every year or two. With the assurance of a fixed maximum trade-in value, users can comfortably use an iPhone for three or four years, knowing that they can cash in their handset when the time comes to upgrade.