PSA: Apple and Beats are on mega sale at Amazon right now — score up to $60 off
Whether you're on the hunt for a new tablet or a pair of stylish cans for your work-from-home setup, you're in luck: Amazon is having a huge sale on both iPads and Beats earbuds and headphones, and the savings are absolutely incredible. Just make sure to act fast, as we don't think these beauties will be in stock for long.
Here's what you can score on sale:
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones
Now's the time to grab the wildly popular Beats Studio3 headphones — at $282, they're $68 off! They connect to your Apple iPhone or Android smartphone via Bluetooth. In fact, if you’re an iPhone user, these wireless headphones automatically pair to your mobile device — thanks to its built-in W1 chip. This is the same chip used in all Apple AirPods for seamless syncing each and every time. And Amazon shoppers just love how they feel.
"I love my AirPod Pros, but I find them uncomfortable to wear at the office for long durations (also taking them off is awkward to set them down); I also find them lacking the depth and bass over a traditional headphone," shared a delighted five-star reviewer. "...These Studio3s, on the other hand, are over-ear (do not touch the ears) and offer more bass and depth. The noise cancellation is great — albeit not my main reason for buying these. It is easy to pair with my phone or my laptop — and the controls on the side of the headphones are easy to use. Very happy with this purchase."
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
Originally priced at $250, the Powerbeats Pro have everything a great pair of wireless headphones should have, including a compact build, nine-hour battery life, stylish and functional earhooks that'll lock you right into the groove, and, most importantly, top-notch sound with wide-spectrum audio and world-rocking bass. They also feature the brand’s own 'Fast Fuel' technology that adds about an hour-and-a-half of battery life on only a five-minute charge. That's a booster shot that anyone can enjoy!
"I’m extremely picky when it comes to headphones and I’ve bought over 20 pairs from Amazon, from name brands to no-name brands," one enthusiastic reviewer shared. "This is the first pair of headphones that I’ve worn to the gym that have not needed a single adjustment! I have weird ears and no in-ear headphones have ever fit me this well. The seal is great and they just don't move!"
2020 Apple iPad Air
This stunning iPad Air has a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel ‘selfie’ camera for FaceTime. Camera quality matters, especially with all the video chatting we've been doing.
"I’m so happy," a shopper noted. "I wasn’t sure what to expect with the green color. But it’s so elegant and minimal. I am overwhelmed with this new tool and in a day I have already made a number of drawings and animations!"
Shoppers love the stereo-quality speakers, too. One shopper wrote:
"The speakers on this thing are INCREDIBLE," one shopper noted. "So loud and full of depth, it’s great to stream music off of. Totally recommend this for the casual user, and with its new chipset, this thing can handle some serious multitasking for the not-so-casual."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
