This Apple AirTags Prime Day deal will net you four trackers for just $22 each

Tired of misplaced keys and other items? An Apple AirTag can help. Barely larger than a quarter, this little gizmo can attach to a keychain or purse, slip inside a suitcase, even find a hiding spot on a bicycle. Then you use your iPhone to home in on it, just like spies do in the movies. Normally a single AirTag would cost you $29, but as part of Amazon Prime Day, you can get a 4-pack for a price that works out to $22 apiece.

If it's within 30 feet, your iPhone will find it — right down to the centimeter. if it's lost somewhere in the world, Apple's Find My network should help you pinpoint it.

Each AirTag comes with a replaceable battery that's good for up to one year. Pairing one with your phone is as simple as bringing it close and performing a few setup taps.

If an AirTag is within about 30 feet, your iPhone will help you locate it via an onscreen arrow. If it's outside that range, Apple's Find My network kicks: Any other iPhone that comes within range of your AirTag will help you pinpoint its location. That's incredibly powerful.

Just take note that AirTags come without any kind of case or clip, meaning if you want to attach one to something (a keychain, for example), you'll need to buy an accessory. Thankfully, Amazon is home to a wide assortment of AirTag holders, most of them pretty inexpensive.

