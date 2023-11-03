This deal on Apple AirTags gets you four trackers for just $22 each

What is it?

Post-Covid, any season is travel season ... which means it's also lost-and-stolen-luggage season. Want to protect yourself on your upcoming holiday or business trip? Or maybe you're just tired of misplaced keys and valuables. An Apple AirTag can help. Barely larger than a quarter, this little gizmo can attach to a keychain or purse, slip inside a suitcase, even find a hiding spot on a bicycle. Then, in the event that your item goes missing, you use your iPhone to home in on it, just like spies do in the movies.

Apple Apple AirTag 4-Pack $87 $99 Save $12 If it's within 30 feet, your iPhone will find it — right down to the centimeter. if it's lost somewhere in the world, Apple's Find My network should help you pinpoint it. Just be prepared to buy some cases so you can clip these to your keychains and elsewhere. $87 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal?

AirTags rarely go on sale, so this $12 discount is worth noticing and taking advantage of — especially when you consider that a single AirTag costs around $29 each, and this drops the cost to just under $22 per.

Why do I need this?

Each AirTag comes with a replaceable battery that's good for up to one year. Pairing one with your phone is as simple as bringing it close and performing a few setup taps.

If an AirTag is within about 30 feet, your iPhone will help you locate it via an onscreen arrow. If it's outside that range, Apple's Find My network kicks: Any other iPhone that comes within range of your AirTag will help you pinpoint its location. That's incredibly powerful ... and kind of mind-blowing.

Just take note that AirTags come without any kind of case or clip, meaning if you want to attach one to something (a keychain, for example), you'll need to buy an accessory. Thankfully, Amazon is home to a wide assortment of AirTag holders, most of them pretty inexpensive (like these — snag four for just $8.)

This is one of the best Apple AirTags deals this year.

What reviewers say

"Recommend to put these in your luggage when traveling. I felt better checking my bags when flying, knowing I had a way to track my luggage to make sure it was with me and going to where I was. It was very accurate. When in Paris, it could tell me where my bag was at in a specific baggage claim. It’s also really easy to set up. Just make sure it's by your phone and pull the tab. Easy prompts to set it up through your phone from there," wrote one user.

"What took me so long to get Apple Airtags?" one user lamented. "I recently took a golf trip and was shipping my golf clubs with ShipSticks. I purchased this 4-pack of AirTags and was able to insert one Airtag into my golf bag. I could then track my golf clubs in transit and knew when they arrived at the destination club. I've also put them into my checked luggage and [on my] car keys."

Another reviewer wrote, "I bought this to use to track my luggages on flights. I previously went on a trip with a certain airline in June 2022 and they lost my luggage. Unfortunately, I did not have a tracker that time. The only downside is that if you want an accurate location on where your AirTag is, you need to have a newer iPhone that shows you directions and how many feet away you are from your AirTag. My iPhone is not new, and it just gives me a general area where it is."

