Got Apple AirTags? Get this 4-pack of leather cases for just $8.49

Get four stylish AirTags for just over $2 apiece. Apple's cases, meanwhile, start at $29 for just ONE. (Photo: Gado)

Always losing your stuff? Apple AirTags can help. One tracker for your keychain, one for your backpack, maybe even one for your bicycle (in this case to solve a theft!). Just one problem: Apple doesn't supply cases, meaning out of the box, there's no easy way to attach an AirTag to anything.

Apple will sell you one, sure, but are you sitting down? A single AirTag case starts at $29. That's the same price as the actual AirTag! Grumble, grumble, what, me bitter?

Third-party vendors to the rescue. There are lots of inexpensive alternatives to Apple's offerings, starting with this killer deal: Gado's 4-pack of leather Apple AirTags cases for $8.49 when you clip the 30%-off coupon and then apply promo code PK4VLAGK at checkout. Previous price: $20.

$8.49 with coupon and code

These are keychain cases in four different colors: black, brown, blue and red. They not only look nice, they also protect your AirTags from scratches and whatnot.

And that's pretty much the story. There's no earthly reason to buy Apple-branded AirTags cases when you can get just-as-good off-brand cases for a fraction of the cost. (By the way, the same holds true for iPhone cases, iPad keyboards, Apple Watch bands and so on.)

Don't agree? Share your argument in the comments section below.

