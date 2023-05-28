Apple AirPods are on a rare sale at Amazon — just $159 for a pair this Memorial Day
Apple AirPods continue to rank among the top-rated, top-selling earbuds on the market. And with good reason: They're amazing! They can also be so really expensive. Right now, though, you can save some dough on the third-generation Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. Amazon has them for $159, which is $10 off the regular price. No, that's not as low as Black Friday, but 1) It's a worthwhile buy, given that Apple products aren't often on sale, and 2) Black Friday's half a year away and there's no guarantee these will drop back to their 2022 price.
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)
Ease of use and premium audio
These Apple AirPods seamlessly pair and sync with iPhones, iPads, Macbooks, iMac desktops and the Apple TV streaming box.
Once juiced, your Pods are good to go — no scrolling, no fiddling with settings. They’re even ready to pair with all your Apple devices via your Apple iCloud account. That’s what sets these buds apart. Well, that plus crystal clear audio and a super sleek design.
And oh yeah: You can expect a whopping five hours of battery life per charge.
“After spending a few days with these, I see why everyone got them,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “They know when they are in or out of your ear and turn on and off. The wireless charging case always is amazing. I don't have to make sure I have a power bank or cords with me. It will just charge. The sound is great and speaking is clear.”
All wireless
How does the wireless charging case work? Just place the case on just about any Qi-wireless charging pad or stand (not included) for a full charge. And don’t worry if you run out of juice while away from home — just pop these babies back into their case for 15 minutes and you’ll get up to three more hours of battery life.
You still get the option to plug the case into a wall outlet or laptop for a charge via Lightning too. So really, these Apple AirPods feature the best of both worlds when it comes to getting juiced.
“What is there not to love? Great sound, sleek design and an amazing wireless charger that keeps you going throughout the day. I'm over the moon with the seamless integration between all my Apple devices including my Apple Watch,” shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. “Get ready to rediscover your music collection all over again.”
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
