Hurry! Apple's newest AirPods Pro are $49 off at Amazon

Winter is just half over, which means you'll be in need of hot beats and sizzling soundtracks to keep you warm for another couple of months. Why not pick up the 2nd generation Apple AirPods Pro you've been eyeing? Another reason to make that move right now: They're down to a low $200 — a full $50 off — at Amazon. These babies were just released in the fall, so it's a surprising deal.

Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $200 $249 Save $49 Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music, podcasts or whatever makes you happy, while the Adaptive Transparency still lets you hear what's important. $200 at Amazon

How do the AirPods Pro compare to previous models?

Good question. For one, they’re customizable. Big ears? Small ears? No problem. Whereas previous AirPod iterations subscribed to a one-size-fits-all approach, these state-of-the-art Pros provide a special 'Ear Tip Fit Test' so you can learn which size is best for you and your unique ear shape.

Apple also redesigned these buds with a silicone tip for a comfy fit so they’ll feel better in your ear and won’t slip out halfway through a workout.

Unlike previous versions of the iconic buds, the AirPods Pro feature active noise cancelling to block out nearly all ambient and background chatter. "I tried my cousins AirPods and couldn’t believe the sound quality. I decided to purchase the AirPod pros because I wanted the controls on the earpiece itself. I can skip or go back on songs, adjust volume, start or stop music, and turn on or off the noise cancellation option, all from the AirPod, which is super convenient so I don’t have to keep getting out my phone. The noise is so blacked out that it’s FREAKY. I had my siblings try it and their faces were in shock when they realized they couldn’t hear their kids yelling. PURCHASE these! No regrets" said one customer, who rated this five-stairs on Amazon.

A fellow fan raved about all the features you get with these earbuds. "Amazing overall, noise canceling cancels around 30 decibels of background noise like subway or metro noise. Transparency mode works really well and still allows you to hear most of your surroundings as long as your music/podcast isn't playing too loud. The battery life is about 6 hours with noise canceling and as long as I've used them, they have never died. Overall, great earbuds for the average person, they don't excel in one particular thing, but they do them all well."

Treat yourself to these small but mighty AirPods Pro while they're on sale! (Photo: Apple)

Battery life

The AirPods Pro are also a revelation in the battery life department — six hours, compared to the previous model’s 3.5 hours. And you can drop them in their included wireless charging case to juice them up for an additional 24 hours of power.

"The battery life is about six hours but they charge SUPER fast! I can put them on the charger for 20–40 minutes and they're fully charged," said one Amazon customer.

Ease of use for Apple lovers

The new earbuds offer a seamless wireless syncing experience with just about any Apple device — including the iPhone, iPad, MacBook, iMac and more.

But these buds' utility extends way beyond the Appleverse: They'll also pair with Android smartphones or tablets, not to mention Windows 10 laptops and desktops via Bluetooth.

Apple's AirPods Pro are a big step up in audio quality. And with the bells and whistles that the entry-level AirPods just don’t have, we think they’re well worth it.

