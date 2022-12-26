Hello, Christmas money! Apple AirPod Pros are on sale for just $230

All hail the best AirPods deals right now. (Photo: Amazon)

Didn't quite get those AirPods you wanted for Christmas? Now's the perfect time to snatch some up in this after-Christmas sale. The AirPods Pro (2nd gen) are down to $230 from $250, not a huge saving but a good deal for an Apple product that isn't often discounted. Go ahead, you deserve it — your ears will thank you. Not looking for Pros? The 3rd-gen non-Pro versions are on sale at Walmart for just $160.

Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds (2nd Generation) $230 $250 Save $20 The latest and greatest version of the AirPods, these earbuds are seeing the lowest price they've ever been. You won't find savings like this anywhere else! $230 at Amazon

"Flying across the country 4 times a year, I wanted my next set of ear buds to have noise cancelling. I just joined the iPhone family a few months back so I bought these headphones and they have been awesome. Finally got to use them on an airplane last week and the noise cancellation was great for ear buds. The battery life got me through the 1.5 hour wait before the flight, 5 hour flight, and another half an hour or so after that. They were less than halfway but not low on battery yet," said one contented customer.

Apple Apple AirPods Wireless Earbuds (3rd Generation) $160 $169 Save $9 The smaller cousins of the Pros, these AirPods come with up to 30 hours of listening time, easy Siri access, and convenient features. $160 at Walmart

AirPods provide more than just great sound. Active noise cancelling can block out unwanted noise, while the on-ear controls make it a snap to control — play and pause music, answer calls, or just activate Siri to ask a quick question. And that's just in the Pro version! The non-Pro version of AirPods have many of the same features, although they lack the noise cancelling features.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.