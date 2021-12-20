Secret's out: The Apple AirPods Pro are $70 off at Amazon — and they'll arrive by Xmas with Prime
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Good things come in small packages, as the saying goes. And when those small things go on sale they are even better. Case in point: the Apple AirPods Pro are down to $179 at Amazon — that’s 70 bucks off! They're the audio accessory you — and the folks on your holiday shopping list — need.
Yep, they'll arrive in time to slip right under the tree, as long as you're a Prime member. Sign up for your free 30-day trial here.
How do the AirPods Pro compare to previous models?
Good question. For one, they’re customizable. Big ears? Small ears? No problem. Whereas previous AirPod iterations subscribed to a one-size-fits-all approach, these state-of-the-art Pros provide a special 'Ear Tip Fit Test' so you can learn which size is best for you and your unique ear shape.
Apple also redesigned these buds with a silicone tip for a comfy fit so they’ll feel better in your ear and won’t slip out halfway through a workout.
Unlike previous versions of the iconic buds, Apple AirPods Pro feature active noise-canceling to block out nearly all ambient and background chatter. "The sound quality is great, the noise-canceling is good as well," wrote a five-star reviewer. "They also pair and turn on automatically when you open the case."
Said another satisfied Amazon shopper, "For noise cancellation, they’re more effective than I thought they would be. They are best at blocking out white noise — bus engines, office sounds, fans, etc. They are good at voices if it's just people talking in a group at a normal volume."
"Airpods have never been better. These little things pack [...] a punch!" writes one happy Amazon shopper. "The audio quality is insane."
Ease of use for Apple fans
The new earbuds offer a seamless wireless syncing experience with just about any Apple device — including iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air, iMac and more.
But these buds' utility extends way beyond the Appleverse: They'll pair with Android smartphones or tablets and Windows 10 laptops and desktops via Bluetooth.
Battery life
The Apple AirPods Pro are also a revelation on the battery-life tip — 5.5 hours compared to the previous model’s 3.5 hours. And you can drop them in their included wireless charging case to juice them up for an additional 24 hours of power.
"Battery life is excellent. I haven't charged them more than once in the last month with using them once every few nights for an hour or so," added another Amazon shopper.
Apple AirPods Pro are a big step up in audio quality. And with the bells and whistles that the entry-level AirPods just don’t have, we think they’re well worth it.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
TCL 40-inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV, $230 (was $350), amazon.com
Sony X90J 75-inch Bravia XR Full Array 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $1,798 (was $2,600), amazon.com
Insignia 55-inch NS-55F301NA22 F30 Series LED 4K UHD Fire TV, $370 (was $550), amazon.com
Samsung 75-inch Class Neo QLED QN85A Series 4K UHD Quantum Smart TV, $1,998 (was $3,000), amazon.com
LG OLED C1 Series 65-inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, $1,797 (was $2,500), amazon.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $110 (was $200), amazon.com
Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones, $26 (was $60), amazon.com
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $119 (was $160), amazon.com
Tuinyo Wireless Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones, $25 (was $36), amazon.com
JBL LIVE 300 Premium True Wireless Headphones, $75 (was $150), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse, $23 (was $50), amazon.com
MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop, $1,349 (was $1,749), amazon.com
Marvel's Avengers for PlayStation 4&5, $20 (was $40), amazon.com
Just Dance 2021, $15 (was $50), amazon.com
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4, $20 (was $60), amazon.com
Smart home deals:
Honeywell Home RTH9585WF1004 Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat, $130 (was $169), amazon.com
Smonet Bluetooth Keyless Entry Keypad Smart Lock, $120 with on-page coupon (was $400), amazon.com
Moen TS3304BL U by Moen Shower Smart Home Connected Digital Bathroom Controller, $567 (was $730), amazon.com
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb 3-Pack, $100 (was $135), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Kenmore DU3017 Pet Friendly Upright Vacuum, $250 (was $300), amazon.com
Shark Rotator ZU632, $230 (was $380), amazon.com
Dreame T30 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $420 with on-page coupon (was $590), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Chase Secret Women's Turtle Cowl Neck Pullover Sweaters, $37 (was $53), amazon.com
Puma Women's Carina Sneaker in White, $45 in some sizes (was $60), amazon.com
Sojos Small Round Classic Polarized Sunglasses, $14 (was $20), amazon.com
Satina High Waisted Leggings for Women, $14 (was $20), amazon.com
Fifata 18 Pairs Statement Rattan Earrings, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Ninja Mega Kitchen System (BL770) Blender/Food Processor, $100 (was $200), amazon.com
Yatoshi 5 Knife Block Set, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Nuwave Brio 14 Quart Large Capacity 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Ninja Personal Blender, $50 (was $70), amazon.com
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $18 (was $27), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $35 (was $60), amazon.com
Freatech Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush, $7 (was $10), amazon.com
Beakey 5pcs Makeup Sponge Set, $7 with on-page coupon (was $10), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Lush Decor Wheat Reyna Comforter Ruffled 3 Piece King Set, $103 (was $320), amazon.com
LuxClub 6 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Queen Sheets, $35 (was $57), amazon.com
Intelligent Design Raina Comforter, $65 some colors/sizes (was $95), amazon.com
Danjor Linens Grey Queen Size Bed Sheets Set, $15 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com
Laura Ashley Home Natalie Collection 7pc Luxury Ultra Soft King Comforter Set, $138 (was $200), amazon.com
Read More from Yahoo Life:
This Studebaker boombox is a killer holiday gift — and Prime members can still get it in time for Xmas!
Goodbye, fine lines: This microdermabrasion kit is 'by far the best' — and it's nearly 60 percent off!
Drew Barrymore's $99 air fryer sold out in 24 hours — but it's back in stock (for now)
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.