Hurry! Apple AirPods Pro are nearly $70 off right now

We're within spitting distance of months of crisp weather, falling leaves and lovely long walks, which means it's high time for you to finally grab those Apple AirPods Pro you've been eyeing. Another reason to make that move right now: They're down to $180 — nearly $70 off — at Amazon.

Amazon Apple Apple AirPods Pro $180 $249 Save $69 $180 at Amazon Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music, podcasts or whatever makes you happy. Get up to 24-hours of listening with one charge. Plus, this model is waterproof and sweat resistant.

How do the AirPods Pro compare to previous models?

Good question. For one, they’re customizable. Big ears? Small ears? No problem. Whereas previous AirPod iterations subscribed to a one-size-fits-all approach, these state-of-the-art Pros provide a special 'Ear Tip Fit Test' so you can learn which size is best for you and your unique ear shape.

Apple also redesigned these buds with a silicone tip for a comfy fit so they’ll feel better in your ear and won’t slip out halfway through a workout.

Unlike previous versions of the iconic buds, the AirPods Pro feature active noise cancelling to block out nearly all ambient and background chatter. "The sound quality is great, the noise cancelling is good as well," wrote a five-star reviewer. "They also pair and turn on automatically when you open the case."

Said another satisfied Amazon shopper, "For noise cancellation, they’re more effective than I thought they would be. They are best at blocking out white noise — bus engines, office sounds, fans, etc. They are good at voices if it's just people talking in a group at a normal volume."

"AirPods have never been better. These little things pack [...] a punch!" wrote one happy Amazon customer. "The audio quality is insane."

A fellow fan raved about all the features you get with these earbuds. "These are by far the best of anything I've used so far because the size and also the feature set," they wrote. "What boggles my mind and blows my mind is the spatial feature. I started looking around after starting to listen to an audiobook with that feature on. It's like the narrator is behind and all around. Spooky.... This is a quantum leap over other products."

Treat yourself to these small but mighty AirPods Pro while they're on sale! (Photo: Apple)

Ease of use for Apple lovers

The new earbuds offer a seamless wireless syncing experience with just about any Apple device — including the iPhone, iPad, MacBook, iMac and more.

But these buds' utility extends way beyond the Appleverse: They'll also pair with Android smartphones or tablets, not to mention Windows 10 laptops and desktops via Bluetooth.

Battery life

The AirPods Pro are also a revelation in the battery life department — 5.5 hours compared to the previous model’s 3.5 hours. And you can drop them in their included wireless charging case to juice them up for an additional 24 hours of power.

"Battery life is excellent. I haven't charged them more than once in the last month with using them once every few nights for an hour or so," added another Amazon shopper.

"Can I give these 10 stars?" a wrote a very satisfied customer said. "The audio and mic quality is amazing. They turn on automatically when you put them in your ears; even if it’s in the middle of the conversation they connect and the audio switches automatically. I could not be happier with these."

Apple's AirPods Pro are a big step up in audio quality. And with the bells and whistles that the entry-level AirPods just don’t have, we think they’re well worth it.

Did you hear that Prime Day is happening again? Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is on October 11 and 12, but you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the deals. Here's how you can sign up for a free trial, which also gives you complimentary shipping. See all of our Prime Early Access Sale coverage here and shop the early Prime Day deals here.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

TVs and home theater

AuKing Mini Projector $69 $100 Save $31

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV $90 $170 Save $80

Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV $350 $470 Save $120

50-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot 4K Smart Fire TV $354 $530 Save $176

TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV $320 $600 Save $280

100-inch Projector Screen and Stand $90 $100 Save $10

Headphones and earbuds

Yobola Wireless Earbuds $18 $36 Save $18

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones $200 $350 Save $150

Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds $24 $50 Save $26

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $131 $200 Save $69

Tagry Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds $35 $49 Save $14

Tablets and tech

Jumper 13-inch laptop with Windows 11 $260 $900 Save $640

Amazon Kindle, 2019 release $90

Moto G Stylus 5G Unlocked $250 $400 Save $150

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker $58 $100 Save $42

Hussell Car Charger Adapter $6 $20 Save $14

Apple 202110.2-inch iPad $299 $329 Save $30

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet $193 $230 Save $37

Pulidiki Car Cleaning Gel $8 $12 Save $4

Smart home

Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera $27 $35 Save $8

Amazon Eero Pro mesh WiFi router $159

Apple 2021 4K TV $169 $179 Save $10

Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug $25