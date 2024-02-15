Apple AirPods Are On Major Sale For Presidents' Day Weekend



While Apple famously doesn't have sales, shopping holidays like Presidents' Day are the perfect time to find major deals on some of the brand's bestselling gadgets, so long as you know where to look. Major retailers like Amazon are the best place to start when hunting for Apple Airpod Presidents' Day sales, and right now the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) – one of our favorite workout headphones – are 24 percent off right now for the three-day weekend.

The noise-canceling earbuds are packed with tech specs that make them one of Apple's most popular options, meaning they also have a tendency to sell out during major sale dates such as Presidents' Day. They've dropped below $200, so be sure to add them to your cart before you miss your chance.

When you pop your AirPods Pros in, you'll be able to switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Modes, which allow you to totally tune out the world around you or let a little bit of sound in. The earbuds pack up to 3o hours of battery life when paired with the wireless charging case, so they'll be able to carry you through your commute, work day, gym session, and beyond.

The AirPods Pro are IPX4 sweat and water-resistant, so you can wear them to the gym worry-free. The headphones also come with different size rubber tips that create a solid seal for noise cancellation and allow you to customize the fit in your ear. Honestly, for under $200, you're getting a major headphone upgrade that's packed with Apple tech for seamless pairing across devices.

Of course, the AirPods Pro aren't the only Apple earbuds on sale over the holiday weekend. AirPods (2nd Gen) are down to just $89.99 for a budget-friendly buy. If you want something in the middle, the AirPods (3rd Gen) don't offer noise cancellation, but match the battery life of the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen), and they're just $139.99 right now.

AirPods (2nd Generation)

AirPods (3rd Generation)

