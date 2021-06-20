Apple AirPods are seeing their deepest discounts ever for early Prime Day — go, go, go!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Nearly all of the AirPods models are on sale for Prime Day — at epically low prices. (Photo: Amazon)

When’s the best time to grab a pair of Apple AirPods? Right. Now. People. Early Prime Day 2021 pricing means the wait is over. Get ready to elevate your everyday audio experience.

Amazon has marked down three of the four AirPod models — even the sleek AirPods Pro — ahead of the two-day mega shopping event. These products are among the best on the planet — especially if you use an iPhone, iPad, or MacBook.

AirPods seamlessly pair with these Apple products and easily sync with iMac desktops too. You don’t have to do a thing. Open the charging case, and these wireless wonders are magically aligned with your devices.

Effortless, with incredible audio, Apple AirPods really are life-altering. Your biggest challenge? Deciding which model to purchase. But we'll help you with that, below.

Amazon will give you free shipping on all these items. But if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get so much more—from access to new movies to two-day shipping on many items. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

Here are all the Apple AirPods deals for pre-Prime Day:

The basic model is Apple's most popular — and is now just $119, down from $159. (Photo: Amazon)

With the phenomenal sound you’d expect from Apple, the best bargain on the AirPod menu is the standard Apple AirPods with charging case — now just $100 at Amazon — that’s $59 off with on-page coupon. While the buds are wireless themselves, you need to plug in the case to charge them.

These are the most popular AirPods, earning a perfect five-star rating from more than 347,600 reviewers.Once juiced, these buds instantly pair with your Apple iPhone. No scrolling, no fiddling with settings. You’re good to go. And you can expect a solid five hours of battery life per charge.

"This is my first pair of AirPods. I love them," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "They are life-changing! The AirPods arrived less than 24-hours after ordering. They were packaged in a sleek, white Apple AirPods box...I wholeheartedly give these AirPods five shiny gold stars."

Story continues

Juice your AirPods on the go. This model is down from $199 to $150. Amazing. (Photo: Amazon)

This model comes with a wireless charging case. How does it work? Place the case on just about any Qi-wireless charging pad or stand, no plug or wire required, for a full charge.

You can still count on a long (five-hour) battery life. And don’t worry if you run out of juice while away from home — just pop these babies into their charging case for 15 minutes and you’ll get up to three more hours of power. The Apple AirPods with wireless charging case are on sale for $49 off the regular price — down from $199 to just $150. They are massively beloved by shoppers, with a five-star rating from more than 58,100 Amazon reviewers.

"...Great sound, sleek design and an amazing wireless charger that keeps you going throughout the day," shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. "I'm over the moon with the seamless integration between all my Apple devices, including my Apple Watch...Get ready to rediscover your music collection all over again."

The elite Apple AirPods Pro at their lowest price of the year — down to $190 from $249! (Photo: Amazon)

At the top of the earbuds food chain are the Apple AirPods Pro. This model features noise-canceling capabilities, plus silicone ear tips for a more secure fit. Amazon has knocked $52 off the price as a Prime Day enticement, bringing the AirPods Pro down to $190.

Steeper than its sisters above, but the comfort and audio upgrades make a big difference. These pro-level buds earned a perfect five-star rating from more than 177,000 Amazon shoppers.

Said a happy shopper: "Apple hit a home run with these...With the AirPods Pro, Apple has answered my prayers, and they're even better than I could have imagined. The sound cancellation is LEGIT.... The ability to switch from noise canceling to transparency mode is awesome as well."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.