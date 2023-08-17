Apple’s AirPods 3 Are Down to Their Lowest Price Ever at Amazon



Good news for Apple fans. Amazon has cut the price of the AirPods 3, bringing it down to $139 from $169. That’s a $30 discount, which may seem small, but it matches the all-time low price we saw during Prime Day in July.

The AirPods 3 launched in October 2021 and fit into Apple’s lineup beside the AirPods 2, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max. While they lack the noise cancelation and adaptive transparency of the Pro 2, the AirPods 3 deliver Spatial Audio support with dynamic head tracking. Essentially that’s fancy speak for surround sound, which provides more immersion. I’ve been using the AirPods 3 since they launched, and can attest that the spatial audio is great when watching video.

Stefan Vazharov, our senior technology editor, agrees that the AirPods 3 are excellent wireless earbuds, scoring them at 9 out of 10 when it comes to sound performance.

“The new AirPods deliver a well-balanced and detail-rich sound that’s among the finest in their price range,” he writes.

The wireless earbuds also feature an adaptive EQ feature that can automatically tune music to the wearer’s ears. Apple achieved this by placing inward-facing microphones in each earbud. These microphones then detect what you’re hearing and adjust the low and midrange frequencies. Theoretically, this should give every owner a sound profile based on their unique ear shape.

The AirPods 3 also feature an Apple-designed driver and amplifier, resulting in a sound profile similar to the AirPods Pro. There’s also water resistance for intensive gym sessions and up to six hours of listening time (or up to 30 with the extra juice in the charging case). These wireless earbuds also support features specific to Apple devices, including Find My, audio sharing, and Siri.

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2, which ranked in our list of the best wireless earbuds, are generally on sale at Amazon for $199 if you or whoever you’re buying for want noise cancelation and a more snug fit. But if they don’t mind the open design of the AirPods 3, these wireless buds are an excellent buy at the discounted price.

