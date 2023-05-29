Apple’s 2023 Pride Edition Sport Band for Apple Watch Delights With Confetti

Alongside announcing Pride-themed workouts and a Madonna Artist Spotlight Series for Fitness+, Apple is also dropping a new band for the Apple Watch. Specifically, the 2023 Pride Edition Sport Band which comes in two sizes to fit either the smaller Apple Watch or the larger one.

It’s become an annual drop from Apple, who has long been a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and various organizations. In fact, this is the eighth Pride Edition and follows up the Pride Edition Sport Loop and the Nike Pride Edition Sport Loop from 2022.

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

2023 Pride Edition Sport Band ($49 at Amazon)

This year the Pride Edition is a Sport Band, one of the first types of bands that Apple released for the Watch. It’s made from high-performance fluoroelastomer, which is soft to touch and can stretch but is also quite durable. The new Pride Edition feels great on the wrist as I’ve been rocking it for a few days and I can attest to the Sport Bands as I’ve had the same one since 2016.

Like any standard Sport Band this features a snap and pin closing mechanism. Special to the Pride Edition Sport Band is an engraved “Designed by Apple in California.” The design is a celebration and a delightful one. Call it confetti or sprinkles, you’ll find a bevy of colorful lines all around the band.

The colors are significant, displaying and honoring the Pride flag, people impacted by HIV or Aids, and marginalized LGBTQ+ communities of color. It’s a very representative band and celebrates the entire LGBTQ+ community.

Apple’s new 2023 Pride Edition Sport Band is up for order now at $49.99 in either size. Just be sure to pick the right one.

2023 Pride Edition Sport Band, 41mm ($49 at Amazon)

2023 Pride Edition Sport Band, 45mm ($49 at Amazon)

You can also shop the previous Pride Edition bands:

Story continues

2022 Pride Edition Sport Loop, 41mm ($49 at Amazon)

2022 Pride Edition Sport Loop, 45mm ($49 at Amazon)

In the box along with the 2023 Pride Edition Sport Band itself, you’ll find an App Clip to scan to download the “Pride Celebration” watch face. It matches the band and features the same design rotating around the analog watch face. Like the band, it’s a celebration and delightful. Just make sure your Apple Watch is running watchOS 9.5 or later.

Save on the Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen, Series 8, and Ultra

If you’re new to Apple Watch it is an excellent time to score one, or even upgrade from an older model, as Amazon is discounting the entire line ahead of Memorial Day.

Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen, 40mm GPS ($219, originally $249 at Amazon)

At just $219, down from $249, the second-generation Apple Watch SE is the best value in the world of wearables. You get the classic Apple Watch experience with a number of fancy features. Those include the ability to track heart rate and activity, but since it’s powered by the same zippy processor, it runs watchOS and any apps installed like a breeze. The Retina display comes in either a 40mm or 44mm size and the display will illuminate when you raise your wrist or if a notification comes through.

Get it.

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm GPS ($329, originally $399 at Amazon)

Moving up the line, the Apple Watch Series 8 delivers a vibrant display that never goes off, a ton of health features, and longer battery life. The Series 8 can track your heart rate, take an ECG, monitor your blood oxygen levels, and even track your skin temperature. Like a normal watch, since the screen here never turns off, you can glance down at the screen at any time. Best of all though, it’s down to the lowest price yet at just $329.

Get it.

Apple Watch Ultra ($779.99, originally $799 at Amazon)

Whether you want the coolest Apple Watch, the most rugged, or truly one that can go anywhere, the Apple Watch Ultra is worth a consideration. You can see our full review on SI Swim, but know that it’s larger with a 49mm Retina display that is always on and super bright. It can be a dive computer to monitor water depths and features a customizable “Action Button.” Additionally, Ultra can last for multiple days on just one charge.

Get it.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.