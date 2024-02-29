Yup, Those TikTok-Famous Undereye Gel Patches *Actually* Work



After a long week, there’s nothing better than sipping a glass of wine, putting on your favorite show, and slapping on some soothing under-eye masks. It’s no secret that there’s a certain self-care ~vibe~ that comes with wearing eye patches, but it turns out that they’re actually super beneficial for your skin, too.

“Skin under the eyes is prone to changes related to aging skin, such as fine lines, and conditions like dryness and discoloration,” says dermatologist Brendan Camp, MD. With that in mind, a little extra TLC from undereye patches can serve as a helpful form of preventative care that targets these issues.

The Best Undereye Gel Patches

But where eye masks really get their power is from their ingredients, some of which are typically hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, niacinamide, and caffeine. “Eye patches incorporate key ingredients like hyaluronic acid to boost moisture, peptides to firm, ceramides to strengthen the skin barrier, caffeine to help reduce puffiness, and niacinamide to reduce discoloration,” says dermatologist Marisa Garshik, MD.

Ahead, check out the 20 best undereye masks for every skin concern. To find the best ones, WH consulted with a board of five dermatologists and sought product testers to try the prodiucts themselves. Our intrepid beauty team, who has also tested dozens of under-eye masks for the past year, also offered their picks. So what are you waiting for? It's time to brighten those undereyes ASAP.

Baggage Claim Rose Gold Eye Masks

ICYMI, Wander Beauty basically started the undereye mask trend. These OGs are made with peptides, amino acids, and hyaluronic acid to improve your skin's texture, tone, and hydration. They're also expert-approved by Garshik and dermatologist

Dendy Engelman, MD.

"I love that these are made with three layers that allow the formula to penetrate the skin deeply and prevent the masks from sliding off the face, so you can multitask while you wear them," says Engelman.

Many testers who tried these masks say they help improve the look of morning undereye puffiness. They also note that keeping them cool in the fridge results in a more soothing experience. However, those with sensitive skin report occasional redness.

Serve Chilled Rosé Eye Gels

I would be remiss if I didn't mention my personal fave patches from Patchology. These contain hyaluronic acid (hi, hydrated, plump skin) and feel super cool under your eyes to smoothen that area out.

"This gel patch is ideal for those looking to smooth signs of aging around the eye area," says dermatologist Anar Mikailov, MD. "Resveratrol and other antioxidants provide protection against oxidizing agents that can age the skin."

Our testers say that, after using these patches, they've noticed a reduction in puffiness, wrinkles, and discoloration near the eyes. But, one con they noticed was that they tend to slide out of place after a while.

Rays Copper Eye Masks

Our testers are obsessed with these eye masks from Live Tinted. They contain copper peptides and banana extract to decrease puffiness while smoothing out fine lines. Some of our testers also noticed decreased puffiness after using them consistently for a month.

WH assistant love and life editor Addison Aloian also chimes in, adding that these patches allow for an easier makeup application process because they make the skin feel smooth. They also leave skin looking glowy and feeling hydrated. "Not only are these eye patches super cute but they also genuinely hydrate and brighten my undereye area," she says.

"Along with a mix of peptides to help stimulate collagen production, this eye mask contains niacinamide, bakuchiol, caffeine, and Vitamin C," says Dr. Mikailov. He explains that bakuchiol is a great retinol alternative that helps stimulate collagen production.

Eye Masks With Hyaluronic Acid

This mask has activated charcoal that draws away bacteria and toxins before the hyaluronic acid takes over to moisturize the undereye area. It's a perfect option for anyone looking to remove any excess oil, decrease puffiness, and treat dark circles.

In addition to its ability to reduce inflammation, many testers say their undereyes appear brighter and feel instantly hydrated after just one use. However, others point out that you have to be gentle with the masks, as they're prone to tearing.

Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

This brand isn't named after Iceland for nothing. They're cool—literally. Made with ginkgo biloba leaf extract, these transdermal gel patches patches improve blood flow to the underye area, so they're perfect for treating stressed, tired, or dull skin.

These gels significantly improve the appearance of dark circles, according to our testers. Some even say their skin feels rejuvenated and even plumper over time. Though take note: Some testers find that these eye gels don't hydrate as well as other masks.

Energizing Eye Mask

These undereye masks are basically experts at reducing dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines, and you can thank hyaluronic acid for that.

Brighter skin, dark circles, and puffiness are just a few perks that testers love after using these masks consistently. Side note: these gels come with a lot of serum, so they may slip over time. But, you can use the extra serum in the bag to apply under the eye for lasting hydration.

Gold Pure Gel Undereye Patches

These patches, made with a botanical blend of ingredients, are a huge hit for treating puffy eyes. They're meant to brighten dark circles and smooth wrinkles, too.

While many testers note that these masks were hard to keep in place, they also agree that they work diminish signs of tiredness. Some users also recommend placing them in the fridge beforehand for an added cooling experience.

Potent-C Power Brightening Hydra-Gels

These vitamin C-packed eye patches are perfect for helping brighten up the undereye area while reducing signs of aging and puffiness with the help of caffeine.

Yeah, they're a little pricier, but testers say they're totally worth it if you have the budget. Many of them agree that the gels are also easy to apply and reduce discoloration and fine lines.

Derms also deem these patches worth the money. "The key ingredient in these eye masks is THD Ascorbate Vitamin C, which is 50 times more powerful than other forms of vitamin C," says Dr. Engelman. Dr. Mikailov adds that this is especially good for surface dark spots that need brightening rather than deeper dark circles.

Green Tea Matcha And Collagen Eye Mask

Dr. Camp mentions that green tea is a great ingredient to look out for if you want to start your day with gel eye masks. Testers love these Lorelis Lab ones because they help make the undereye area look more awake and refreshed while reducing puffiness. They're great for sensitive skin, too.

Some testers point out how quickly these gel masks show results. Users also see reduced appearance in their undereye circles, wrinkles, and fine lines after just one month. On the flip side, others say that while they feel amazing, they only noticed short-term brightening effects.

Arguably our favorite thing about these patches? One order gets you 60 patches, so they're a true bang for your buck.

Party Recharge Hydrating Hyaluronic Undereye Masks

Many testers love how well these stay on your face. With hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, INC.redible's sensitive skin-friendly patches help soothe the undereye area while hydrating the skin

Between the shimmery appearance of the masks and the soothing ingredients, it's no surprise that testers like them so much. And for just $20, you're getting 20 pairs of slip-proof goodness.

Gold Collagen Eye Gel Patches

You get a lot of bang for your buck with these patches. Packed with vitamins A and C, hyaluronic acid, and collagen, they feel super refreshing according to testers. People swear they genuinely help make eyes less puffy overnight.

Unlike some patches, testers say these stay on with ease. They also feel amazing if they're left in the fridge before application. Still, some testers don't feel the product hydrates their skin as much as others they've tried.

Hyaluronic Acid & Caffeine Hydrogel Eye Patches

These hyaluronic acid and caffeine-infused patches are all you need if you want hydrated, de-puffed skin. Testers love how soft their skin feels after using these, and they appreciate that they're made with plant-based ingredients.

The fun thing about these patches: you can use them all over your face, too. In addition to the undereye area, these target frown lines around the mouth and forehead wrinkles with help from caffeine. This way, no area on the face goes untreated.

Caffeine Energizing Hydrogel Eye Patches

If you recognize these, it's probably because you've seen them on your Instagram or TikTok feed, and guess what? Testers say they're totally worth the hype. Good Molecules' aptly-named caffeine eye patches don't lie. And, as Dr. Camp mentioned, the caffeine will energize and de-puff your undereye area.

Dr. Mikailov also loves these for how fuss-free they are. "It helps to improve the texture around the eyes temporarily, so it looks and feels firmer and smoother," he says. Plus, they're safe for sensitive skin because they're unscented.

Ruby Bulgarian Rose Hydro Gel Eye Patch

These super affordable patches are loved by testers and have hundreds of five-star reviews. You'll get 30 pairs for under $15, which is perfect for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

Users like that the patches hydrate and de-puff skin without causing irritation. Some also say that they also smells like roses. It's worth noting that a few testers feel like the product leaves a sticky film under their eyes after removal.

Puffy Under-Eye Patches

As the name suggests, these patches are meant to soothe puffy eyes. Infused with caffeine, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, dozens of our testers say they reduce puffiness and dark circles.

"I often recommend Peace Out’s acne patches, but I also love the brand’s eye patches," says Dr. Engelman. "They are so effective at quickly bringing down puffiness and brightening and smoothing the under-eyes." She adds that the patches are biodegradable and made with biocellulose, which helps the formula deeply penetrate the skin.

Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask

If you're willing to make a bigger financial investment for some high-quality eye patches, look no further. Testers say these Celestial Black Diamond Eye Masks from 111SKIN are definitely worth the buzz (and the $$). They contain retinol, which increases cellular turnover and helps treat fine lines, wrinkles, and dehydration. Even Women's Health editors swear by them.

“So many undereye gels flop off, but these really stick onto your skin and add moisture," says WH beauty director Brian Underwood. "I take them on planes, and they’re very plumping because of the hyaluronic acid."

Bright Eyes Depuffing And Brightening Eye Gels

Packed with collagen, users say these gel patches help blur the appearance of puffiness, fine lines, and dark circles. In fact, many of them say they love how bright and refreshed the gels make their dull undereye area look.

The unique formula is perfect for all skin types, which testers love. One person called them must-haves, noting that this product helped her reduce the appearance of dark spots she's had for years within minutes. Still, others say that they sometimes fall off and don't stick on well.

Hyaluronic Acid Eye Gel Patch

These hyaluronic patches really focus on hydration, making them ideal for people with dry skin. Users are obsessed with the serum on them and say they even help other eye issues, like twitching.

The water-based patches deliver a cooling feel that relieves fatigue and helps with anti-aging. Major bonus: users appreciate that these can also be used on the neck, around the mouth, and on the forehead to fight wrinkles.

Moisture Boost Hydrogel Eye Patches

Tonymoly sough inspiration from the ocean when creating these fun eye patches. Made with sea water, plankton, and hyaluronic acid, they're meant to help firm up the undereye area. People say they feel great after a day of staring at a computer screen.

Additionally, these patches don't slip too much, according to one tester. Another user notes that these feel extra soothing if they're stored in the fridge before applying them.

Total Eye Hydrogel Treatment Masks

Recommended by Dr. Garshick, Colorescience's hydrating patches really help brighten the undereye area. Although they're some of the more expensive ones on this list, testers say their dark circles have significantly improved over time after using these. They're a great gift or splurge on yourself if you're looking for something effective.



"These eye masks are great for quickly refreshing and brightening the under-eye area," says Dr. Engelman. "Cooling upon application, they are formulated with Aldavine, which helps minimize dark circles and puffiness, as well as NS Phytomist,a plant-derivded ingredient that moisturizes and improves skin softness.



How our team chose the best under-eye masks

For the past few months, Women’s Health editors, including our editorial assistant Sabrina Talbert and assistant love & life editor Addison Aloian vetted the bestselling, top-rated undereye gel patches. Our team consulted five dermatologists and WH beauty director Brian Underwood. They then sought testers to narrow down the best undereye gel patches for a wide range of needs and preferences.

Meet the experts

Lauren Penzi, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology

Marisa Garshick, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology

Brendan Camp, MD, is a double board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology

Anar Mikailov, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of Skintensive

Dendy Engelman, MD, is a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist at Shafer Clinic

Brian Underwood is the beauty director at Women's Health

What should someone look for in undereye gel patches?

As with any beauty product, there are always a few things to consider before making the investment. Since these masks are mostly advertised for their ability to soothe and hydrate your undereyes, you'll want a formula that can back up the claims.

For starters, look for key ingredients such as aloe, chamomile, cucumber, green tea, glycerin, or hyaluronic acid, says Women's Health beauty director Brian Underwood. He also notes that while you're less likely to find ingredients such as vitamin C and retinol in the patches, it's a plus if you do.

If you're concerned about the patches sliding, keep an eye out for patches with a cellulose gel material so that they'll adhere to the contours of the undereye better.

What makes the skin under the eyes different?

Not only is the skin under your eyes thinner and more delicate than in other areas of your face, it’s also where lymphatic fluid drainage occurs, says dermatologist Lauren Penzi, MD. It can also show more blood vessels, and in turn, make dark circles appear more visible, Dr. Garshick notes.

Which eye patches are the best?

So, you’ll want to zero in on the reason you’re buying patches, says Dr. Camp. “For example, if you are concerned about puffiness, you may be looking for a product that you can use in the morning before starting your day. In that case, look for ingredients like caffeine or green tea.

What are the effects of under eye masks?

Most eye masks are created to reduce fine lines, undereye darkness, and wrinkles while giving your skin the boost of moisture it needs.

"The overall effect of these patches is to revive and hydrate," says Underwood. "This is why so many people (myself included) love bringing them on planes, especially for longer overnight flights. They can help you emerge with a more refreshed look after being stuck in low-humidity air for so long."

He adds that many people complain about looking tired, but eye patches are a nice quick fix. Still, it's important to be realistic about the kind of results you'll get in just one or two uses.

