10 Best Electric Bikes Tested by Our Editors

No riding segment is growing faster than electric bikes—and that demand is good for anyone shopping for a new e-bike. Improved battery technology, more efficient motors, and lighter-weight bikes have helped to increase the range, reliability, and overall fun of electric bikes. And with bicycle prices falling in recent months, now is the best time in many years for buyers to find really good deals on many of our best-tested e-bike models.

To make these reviews as helpful as possible, we focus on lower and mid-price options from brands you can purchase directly online—though we did include a couple of recommendations for e-bikes available through bike shops and more expensive models that our team of bike testers loved.

Brands like Aventon, Ride1Up, and Lectric offer affordable models you can buy online that perform well in our ride testing. If you want to purchase an electric bike in person or test ride before you buy, established players like Specialized and Trek offer many types of e-bikes and have hundreds of dealers across the country. Additionally, REI has many locations across the U.S. offering its Co-op e-bikes and models from other popular brands.

If you are seeking a higher-performance e-bike, check out Bicycling’s 2023 Bike Awards.

You’ll find 12 exceptional, award-winning bikes rigorously vetted by our editorial team.

Best E-Bikes

How We Test E-Bikes



Our experienced bike test team evaluated each model we included here on its overall quality, safety features, handling, motor, and battery life. We also assess whether the components and features added to the overall quality of the ride. Bicycling editors tested these bikes on our local roads, commuting to and from work, using them to stock up on groceries and beer, and running their batteries down to see how long they last on one charge. Additionally, I worked in bicycle product development for two decades and led product management for major bike brands. Plus, I commute to the Bicycling HQ daily on an e-bike.

While we rode most e-bikes in this story, sometimes a great electric bike is not available for testing. In those cases, we rely on the expertise of our test team, interviews with product managers, and rigorous research to compare the bikes’ value and performance against similar models we have tested. For example, we have not tested the Cannondale Treadwell Neo 2 model but we rode (and thoroughly enjoyed) other Treadwell models. We also tested comparable electric bikes from competitors and discussed the Treadwell‘s details with Cannondale.



For 2024, things to watch for include the fast-growing e-cargo bike segment. These bikes are rapidly changing how Americans use e-bikes and our team is constantly testing new electric cargo bikes. One model we look forward to spending more time with is Cannondale’s Cargowagen Neo, which hits stores in early 2024.

Bicycling’s test team also rides a lot of electric mountain bikes in the woods and on trails. Among product advancements for 2024, we look forward to riding more bikes with SRAM’s new Eagle Powertrain e-MTB motor in the coming months. For some in-depth e-MTB analysis, check out Senior Test Editor Matt Phillips’ shootout of six premium lightweight electric mountain bikes.

Electric Bike Reviews

Best Overall E-Bike

Power: 500W // Weight: 59.8 lb. // Top Speed: 28 mph

Aventon updated its outstanding Level e-bike to have a smoother ride and added visibility. A new torque sensor delivers power to the rear hub motor more evenly than the previous generation bike. The second-generation Level has a more natural and intuitive feel when riding. The integrated lights and a smaller, easier-to-use display help make one of our favorite commuter e-bikes even better.

In our testing, the bike performed better than expected in every situation. The Aventon Level remains the best commuter e-bike you can purchase for less than $2,000 and one of the best commuter bikes you can buy overall. The updates to the platform make an already great bike even better.



This e-bike has everything you need for commuting or getting around town. Plus, the Level rides great and is priced right. Now's the time to level up!

Best Utility E-Bike

Shop Now Generation e1.1 rei.com $900.00

Power: 350W // Weight: 54 lb. // Top Speed: 20 mph

The Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 is an excellent bike for short trips, cities, and around-town use. It is equipped with a rack, lights, and Schwalbe Super-Moto-X tires with puncture protection. Co-op equips the e1.1 with hydraulic disc brakes for improved stopping power and a suspension fork to smooth out the ride.

In our initial review, tester Aithne Faey thought the Gen 1.1 was under-geared for city use. REI’s product team listened to that feedback and updated all models to fix this problem. She additionally commented, “The aluminum frame may not be light, but it feels stiff and reliable. The Shimano Altus drivetrain is tried-and-true and shifts smoothly, and the Tektro hydraulic brakes inspire safety and confidence with their short stopping distance. The Gen e1.1 even includes a suspension fork from SR Suntour. The only parts of the bike manufactured solely for REI are the frame, wheels, seatpost, and saddle.”

As REI’s house brand, all REI stores provide service and warranty on Co-op bikes. For those unsure about assembling a bike at home, the Generation e1.1 can be purchased online and delivered to an REI store for assembly (also handy if you're buying it as a gift). Plus, for REI members, it comes with free flat tire repair and two years of free adjustments.

Other utility e-bikes we like:

Electra Ponto Go!, Benno RemiDemi 10D

READ FULL E1.1 REVIEW

Best Fat Tire E-Bike

Power: 750W // Weight: 77 lb. // Top Speed: 28 mph



Aventon has been on a roll, with new models and continuous revisions to existing platforms. The brand's update to its Aventure fat tire e-bike is no exception. At first glance, there are not many big visual differences between the original Aventure and this second-generation model. However, once outside, the small changes feel huge.

Compared to the original Aventure, the second-gen Aventure rides much smoother. The new torque sensor allows more control over the acceleration of Aventure's 750W rear hub motor, making the bike's ride more intuitive. Some of our test riders found the previous model to have too much torque, particularly for lighter-weight riders or those new to e-bikes; the latest Aventure remedied this fault.

In addition to the new torque sensor, the Aventure has an updated head unit interface, integrated turn signals, front light, rear rack, and fenders. We found the bike well-suited for commutes (especially on snowy days and gravel pathways) and off-road on doubletrack trails. In off-road testing, the bike's weight and components limited its functionality on singletrack and for more aggressive trail riding.

For a comprehensive list of e-MTBs able to withstand the rigors of trail riding use, check out our Best Electric Mountain Bikes guide.

More fat tire e-bikes we like:

Denago Hunting 1, Velotric Nomad 1

Best Fat Tire Commuter

Shop Now RadRover 6 Plus radpowerbikes.com $1600.00

Power: 750W // Weight: 74 lb. // Top Speed: 20 mph

With the Radrover 6 Plus, Rad Power has made a fat tire e-bike that is comfortable to ride on almost any terrain, from urban streets riddled with potholes to off-road paths with rocks or snow. An updated display and hydraulic disc brakes make the RadRover 6 Plus substantially better to ride than its predecessor.

The bike's extreme weight makes it feel sluggish at times. And the weight makes moving the bike up or down any stairs an issue. However, the RadRover's powerful 750w rear hub motor helps overcome increased rolling resistance and the weight of the four-inch-wide tires. The bike is also available in a step-through frame style in your choice of charcoal or white color. However, the step-through model costs $400 more than the standard frame.

Best Electric Mountain Bike

Shop Now Turbo Tero 3.0 specialized.com $3250.00

Power: 250W // Weight: 48 lb. // Top Speed: 20 mph

Specialized’s Turbo-series mountain bikes are some of our best-tested best E-MTBs due to their exceptional mid-drive mounted motor. The brand’s base-level Tero 3.0 electric mountain bike is a great entry point into trail riding. This hardtail model has 29”x2.35” tires, a 110mm travel suspension fork with lockout, and Shimano hydraulic disc brakes.

Turbo Tero test rider Elisabeth Reinkordt noted it, “accelerates with each downstroke of the pedal, and on the trail, this takes a little getting used to. It climbs steady, not snapping the bike through turns, but not forcing me to be out of breath.”

While the fork and component aren’t high-end, they are dirt-worthy. Plus, the parts use standard sizes, which makes upgrades and replacements easy.

More electric mountain bikes we like:

Trek Fuel EXe 5, Santa Cruz Heckler 29 Carbon S, Serial 1 Switch/MTN

READ FULL TERO REVIEW

Best Folding E-Bike

Shop Now Portola ride1up.com $995.00

Power: 750W // Weight: 60 lb. // Top Speed: 28 mph

Ride1Up’s new Portola folding bike packs a lot of punch for a small bike. Folding down to a compact 19”x29.5”x33” footprint, this bike features a 750-watt rear hub motor with 65Nm torque, hydraulic disc brakes, Shimano 8-speed drivetrain, and an integrated rear rack with 130-pound carrying capacity. For less than $1,000, this is a great deal for bimodal commuters, RVers, vanlifers, or folks living in a small apartment. The standard 10.4Ah battery has a claimed range of 20-40 miles or bump the range up to 45 miles with an optional 13.4Ah battery for an additional $100.

More folding e-bikes we like:

Denago Folding 1, Brompton Electric P-Line, GoCycle G4

Best Cargo E-Bike

Shop Now Globe Haul ST specialized.com $2800.00

Power: 750W // Weight: 77 lb. // Top Speed: 28 mph

We named Specialized’s Globe Haul ST Bicycling’s 2023 Bike of the Year in our Spring 2023 issue. This amazing short-tail cargo bike packs 419 pounds of carrying capacity into a surprisingly compact frame. With powerful brakes, dialed geometry, and well-thought-out features, it's ready to tackle commuting, grocery getting, neighborhood errands, or getting a kid to daycare. Without active suspension, the Haul relies on massive 3.5-inch tires, which work well on all but the roughest roads.

What seals the deal for us on the Haul is, simply put, that it’s a blast to ride. That might not strike you as earth-shattering but many e-cargo bikes just aren’t. What makes e-cargo bikes good often comes down to their utility, and the Haul ST has that in spades. But what it does so well is simultaneously managing to be incredibly practical and irresistibly fun.

If you need even more carrying capacity, check out the longer-wheelbase Haul LT. It shares many of the same features as the Haul ST and adds a longer rear deck to transport more kids, groceries, or cargo.



More electric cargo bikes we like:

Aventon Abound, Tern HSD P-10, Lectric Xpedition

READ FULL HAUL ST REVIEW

Best Commuter E-Bike

Shop Now Treadwell Neo 2 rei.com $1925.00

Power: 250W // Weight: 38 lb. // Top Speed: 20 mph

We're fans of the Treadwell for its clean looks and upright rider position. Not quite a hybrid (but also not a foot-forward style cruiser), Cannondale's Treadwell models are unique, practical bikes for city commuting or riding around town.

The Treadwell Neo 2 improves on this by offering electric assistance without incurring a big weight penalty. This makes for a lighter and zippier riding bike at a lower price. A Class 1 rear hub motor moves the Treadwell along smoothly with up to 20 mph pedal-assisted power. The 7-speed drivetrain and a wide-range cassette help you get up longer hills, and the Maxxis 650b tires roll fast on pavement.

More commuter e-bikes we like:

Aventon Soltera, Co-op CTY e1.1, Trek Dual Sport+ 2

Best Premium E-Bike

Shop Now Turbo Vado 4.0 Step-Through specialized.com $3250.00

Power: 750W // Weight: 60 lb. // Top Speed: 28 mph

Specialized's Turbo Vado 4.0 just feels 'right'. From the motor to the interface to the aesthetic design to the parts selection to the ride quality, the details on the Turbo Vado 4.0 have all been thoroughly thought through to perform as a seamless package. This is a rare quality that anyone—be they a lifelong cyclist or getting their first e-bike—can benefit from and enjoy.

We have ridden a lot of e-bikes over the years, and the Specialized Turbo models consistently test amongst the best in all categories. The brand puts a ton of development time into its Turbo series e-bikes by refining the motor tune and carefully selecting parts. This work pays off with best-in-class ride quality. If you have hesitated to try an e-bike because you think it won't feel like your favorite non-assist bike, try a Specialized Turbo. You'll quickly become a convert.

Specialized offers the Turbo Vado at several price levels between $3,250 and $5,500. You can purchase Turbo Vados with traditional or step-through frame styles, derailleur or internal hub drivetrain configurations, and several color offerings.

More premium e-bikes we like:

Ride1Up Prodigy V2 CVT, Gazelle Ultimate C8



READ FULL VADO REVIEW

Best Cruiser E-Bike

Shop Now Cafe Cruiser ride1up.com $1295.00

Power: 750W // Weight: 73.2 lb. // Top Speed: 28 mph

Designed with a classic moto style, Ride1Up's Cafe Cruiser has a casual ride feel. And it's also practical with a built-in rack and light. The zippy 750W motor powers the Cruiser to 28mph (20mph using the throttle) with a suspension fork and 3-inch wide tires to smooth the ride.

The Cafe Cruiser is great for riding the bar, along the boardwalk, or to Sunday morning brunch. In our testing, we found the bike had plenty of oomph to get up short hills despite its hefty weight and laidback geometry. Add an optional passenger kit for $125 with a padded seat for the rack, footpegs, and wheel guards.



Other cruiser e-bikes we like:

Electric Bike Co. Model R, Electra Kakua Cruiser Go!, sixthreezero Around The Block

Things to Consider When Buying an E-Bike

Locking Battery

Trevor Raab

Many e-bike brands seamlessly integrate batteries to make the bike look sleeker (and more like a traditional non-assist bike). Most batteries lock to the bike and come with a key that lets you unlock and remove it, which serves multiple purposes: You can remove the battery and charge it off the bike, a locked battery deters (and hopefully prevents) a thief from stealing it, and an e-bike with the battery removed is safer for hauling on a bike rack and lighter for carrying up steps.

Wider Tires

Maegan Gindi

Since e-bikes can maintain higher speeds for longer than standard bikes, you want extra control when riding. Wider tires provide better traction and the freedom to leave the pavement with little penalty, and a suspension fork will help tame some of the rougher roads you might explore. Good disc brakes are a must, too, for slowing a heavy bike at high speed. This is not a place to skimp.

Integrated Lights

Maegan Gindi

Some e-bikes have an integrated lighting system that turns on when you power up the bike. While this is a great feature, it’s not a deal-breaker if your bike doesn’t come equipped this way. It’s just as easy to attach your own since so many great bike lights available.

Warranty and Service

E-bikes need regular maintenance and repair to stay in good working condition. Because they are heavier and go faster than non-assist bicycles, e-bikes often require more regular service on parts like brakes, tires, and drivetrain components. We recommend having a good relationship with a local bike shop experienced in e-bike repair to keep your equipment running smoothly.

Trevor Raab

E-bikes use electronics for their motors, batteries, and displays. These parts are often proprietary to bike brands or even specific e-bike models, making replacement more difficult than parts on non-electric bicycles. Make sure to use the correct electronic replacement parts to avoid damaging your e-bike (or it catching fire). Established brands usually (but not always) have a good supply of these parts for replacement, even for years after a bike goes out of production. Bosch and Shimano are two e-bike motor manufacturers with some of the most compatibility between bikes and stock parts for previous generations of systems.

Look for e-bikes from brands that offer at least a one-year warranty on electronic components (many brands’ warranties are longer) and make items like replacement batteries for your bike. These parts are usually not cheap (sometimes up to half the cost of a new bike), but it’s the difference between having an e-bike that can be repaired or becomes a bicycle-shaped paperweight if something goes wrong.

Certification

Following a dramatic increase in fires caused by the lithium-ion batteries used in electric bikes, there is a push from local officials, regulatory agencies, and advocacy groups across the U.S. for improved safety certification of e-bikes, batteries, and motor units. On September 16, 2023, a New York City law went into effect requiring that any e-bike sold in the city “has been certified by an accredited testing laboratory for compliance with Underwriters Laboratories (UL) standard 2849”. And in November 2023, Amazon announced it ceased sales of illegal batteries to New Yorkers.

UL

However, just because something is marketed as UL 2849 compliant, tested to UL 2849, or even “certified to UL 2849” does not mean it is UL Safety Certified. Ibrahim Jilani, UL’s Global Director of Consumer Technology notes, “Certification is always earned by a manufacturer and not a given when they undergo a product submittal. The UL Mark, or any authorized certification mark, can only be issued upon successful demonstration of meeting the requirements of the safety standard.” UL’s updated list of products Certified to UL 2849 can be found here.

Bicycling contacted many e-bike brands on this topic. Most companies informed us they are working towards the certification process. So, expect the list of certified e-bikes to grow in the coming months. If owning a UL 2849-certified bike is important to you, ask the brand from which you plan to purchase it for proof of certification. You can cross-reference OSHA’s Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratories if you want to dive deeper into the topic.

Conversion Kits

Several manufacturers offer kits to add pedal assistance to a non-electric bike. Bicycling purchased a few popular conversion kits, fitted them to bikes, and rode them. We do not currently recommend these kits for use. While converting an old bike to an electric assist sounds good in theory, it rarely makes practical sense. Plus, it can lead to rider injury or failure of the bike.

Manufacturers do not design non-electric bikes to accommodate the extra weight and forces incurred when adding an e-bike motor, battery, and control equipment. This puts more stress on the bicycle frame and other components and can lead to breakage or failure of the bike.

Trevor Raab

Selecting most conversion kits requires knowing fitment details about your bike and might require specialized tools for installation. Many do not have a straightforward installation process, and it can be a challenging project for novice mechanics. If you want a shop to install a conversion kit, check with the shop before purchasing it. Since most non-electric bikes are not engineered to accommodate electric conversions, many shops will not install these kits.

Many economical e-bikes do not cost much more than the total cost of a conversion kit plus the installation price. We recommend buying a purpose-built e-bike for the best and safest experience.

Buying a Used E-Bike

Good quality e-bikes can cost a lot of money; purchasing a pre-owned bike is one way to save some cash and get a better e-bike. If you want to shop for a used e-bike in person, some bicycle stores offer refurbished units. Shopping in person allows you to check the integrity and condition of the bike before you buy it. When purchasing from a shop, make sure that the retailer is experienced with e-bike service and that the bike includes the proper charger and battery.

If purchasing a used e-bike directly from another owner on a third-party site, it’s wise to have the bike inspected by an experienced e-bike shop or mechanic before handing over your money. E-bikes experience higher wear-and-tear than non-assist bicycles, and many e-bikes use proprietary parts or require special tools to service or update software.

Dan Chabanov

With the boom in e-bike sales, a few websites have recently sprung up selling reconditioned and certified e-bikes. Often, these e-bikes have low mileage or were salesfloor samples at shops—some are even brand new or are new old stock of a previous model year. While it costs more than purchasing from an individual seller, buying a used bike from these sites usually means you have some sort of warranty on your e-bike and ensures that it was inspected properly.



Two sites offering high-quality, certified pre-owned e-bikes include Upway and TPC.

Upway The Pro’s Closet

The Three Classes of E-Bikes

After determining which style of bike is right for you, the next consideration is which class of e-bike best fits your needs. In the U.S., there are three e-bike classifications. These are defined by the type of assist and how fast the motor will propel you. Most electric bikes are defined as class 1 or 3. Class 1 bikes have a motor (max 750w) that assists while pedaling up to 20 mph. Class 3 (sometimes known as “speed pedelec”) can have up to a 750w motor (aka 1-horsepower) but can assist you up to 28 mph. Both are allowed in most states and cities without needing a license.

Maegan Gindi

Class 2 models have become more popular with riders, especially at lower prices. These models have a throttle that can propel a bike up to 20 mph without needing continuous pedaling.

Some bikes blur the lines. Aventon’s popular Pace 500, for example, is technically a Class 3 e-bike in that it reaches speeds up to 28 mph, but it also has a throttle that tops out at 20 mph (the maximum legal speed for a throttle).

Two E-Bike Terms to Know

Torque

Measured in Newton meters (or Nm), torque is a rotational measurement of force—and the number to pay attention to when you want an idea of an e-bike motor’s output. More torque means more power off the line and more boost to your pedaling. The heavier the bike, the more torque it needs. Lighter road bikes typically have 30 to 40Nm of torque, and trail and cargo models (generally) have at least 80Nm. Most commuter bikes fall somewhere in between.

Watt Hours

The size of an e-bike’s battery is measured in watt-hours (or Wh). This measurement represents the energy stored in the battery and how many watts it can deliver each hour. The higher the number, the longer the range, but the faster you go, the less range you get. So, if a 504Wh battery paired with a 500-watt motor gives you one hour of ride time at the highest assist, riding at about half that power will double your range.

