This surge protector doubles for a power supply and it’s on sale for just $60

It only takes one electrical storm or power surge to fry a computer. Of course, all know that trope "an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," but in this case, an ounce of prevention is worth thousands of dollars in electronics. If you've experienced electrical storms, you know what we're talking about and Amazon has a deal on an ounce of prevention for you: the APC UPS Battery Backup Surge Protector is on sale for $60, down from $76 — that's more than 20% off!

While the surge protector function of this gadget protects your electronics from being destroyed, it goes a step further to give you peace of mind during power outages. And if you live in an area where there are a lot of lightning storms (hello, Florida!), you know how annoying it is when the power goes out. This surge protector makes that less annoying because it doubles as an Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) — that means your devices will keep running while the power is out. It's made life a lot easier for nearly 6,000 five-star fans.

"I have 3... great for keeping WiFi on, even during power outages," reported one rave reviewer. "I use them to protect our work and computers so I can gracefully save and shutdown our computers. And I use them to power our security systems and to maintain our internet. For example, one time, while working from home, I lost power for 6 hours and was still able to work on my laptop and have the internet going AND keep our properties on a live security system."

"I purchased this item to supplement my generator," shared a satisfied customer. "When my power goes out, which is all too often, the connection to my generator is almost immediate but it's enough time for my computer to crash and have to be restarted. Any work that I've done that's not saved is lost. Since I work from home that can be almost catastrophic. I purchased this in hopes that when the power goes out, the battery back-up will maintain power to my computer. Sounds good on paper but my power has not went out since my purchase so stay tuned."

This gadget can save your electronics from a voltage spike, at a discount. (Photo: Amazon)

But customers like it for more than just computers.

"I bought this for an unusual need," shared a five-star fan. "My 78 year old mother has an electric recliner, and I did not want to have to worry about her getting stuck in the chair if the power went out and hurting herself trying to climb out. Works great for that, I have put the chair up and down 10 times on battery power and still had power left for more. I also have a 5w LED lamp and her phone charger plugged into it so she will have some light and a way to charge her phone if the power goes out. No idea how long runtime is, but works great so far for the short outages she has had (not a common occurrence around here, but often enough to need this)."

