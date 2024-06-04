Apartments in Two Ruan Center building to have rooftop dog park, '80s-inspired work space

The proposed conversion of the landmark downtown Des Moines office building Two Ruan Center into multifamily housing will include a rooftop dog park and '80s-inspired co-working space, new renderings show.

First announced last September, plans call for the largely vacant, 14-story office building at 601 Locust St. to become 221 apartments. The project's cost is now estimated to be over $81 million.

Scott Wells of architecture firm GastingerWalker told the city's Urban Design Review Board on Tuesday morning that the building also will have small theater, gym with strength training and group fitness classes, bike racks, a bike wash and repair station, a pet spa and covered indoor parking.

The rooftop community area would have a patio with Capitol views. A private, resident-only lounge on the second floor will have easy access to the skywalk system.

A rendering of Two Ruan's co-working space.

Wells said designers will emulate the "'80s look" in shared spaces in the circa-1981 building, incorporating "historic" features like carpet and drop ceilings when appropriate. The residential areas, though, will be more contemporary.

"It's what people are expecting to see in apartments," Wells explained.

Construction on Two Ruan is anticipated to begin at the end of 2024, with completion anticipated in 2026.

Will the Two Ruan office building be hard to convert?

A floor plan for the fourth floor of the Two Ruan Center conversion.

Faced with decreases in Two Ruan's assessed value, Ruan, a major trucking, logistics and banking company, partnered with Block Real Estate Services and Foutch Brothers, the same architecture and real estate team that led the redevelopment of the Equitable Building directly across Locust Street from Two Ruan, into multifamily housing in 2016.

It's one of the latest conversions in a central business district plagued with an elevated office vacancy rate since 2020, when the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in many people working from home. The nearby Financial Center followed suit in March, announcing its own plans to convert more than half its floors to residential use.

But transforming an office building into apartments isn't easy. The Bipartisan Policy Center in a 2023 report suggested that challenges can include overcoming zoning and building code differences between office and residential structures; adding sufficient plumbing and electrical service for individual units ― utilities that often are centralized in office buildings; and ensuring each unit has a window to provide natural light and ventilation.

Jesse Bunney, director of operations for the Financial Center's building owner Lawmark Capital, said that the company found that on average, only 20% of office buildings are easy to convert.

Two Ruan Center is one of the lucky ones, Wells said.

The building's relatively recent design, the shape of its core and its grid made it a good candidate for multi-family housing, Bunney said. However, with the conversion from office to residential use, it will need to make "significant and complex" alterations to the building’s interior including HVAC, electrical, and mechanical upgrades, he added, but they're not insurmountable..

"Every building has its challenges, but this one has a lot less," Wells told the Register. "It worked out really well."

Are the developers getting city cash?

A rendering of Two Ruan's proposed resident lounge.

Last month, Des Moines City Council considered preliminary terms of a development agreement with Ruan, Block Real Estate Services and Foutch Brothers that would provide about $5.6 million in tax increment financing to the project.

According to a report from city staff, the team behind Two Ruan's redevelopment indicated that, without incentives, they would likely encounter a financial gap created by the continued rise in construction costs and higher interest rates. While an official development agreement has not been reached, the city's offer would comprise 3.4% of the total project cost.

Recently: Des Moines city leaders hold secret meetings on development agreements

In exchange, the project will include affordable housing, with 23 units offered at a monthly rent of $1,252 for one bedroom and $1,504 for two bedrooms. The affordable units will be available only to households earning 80% or less of the area median income, which in 2024 is $63,300 a year for a single person or $90,400 a year for a family of four, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

On top of the city's offer, the developers told staff they'll pursue state and federal historic tax credits, and all work will be undertaken following the U.S. secretary of the interior’s standards and guidelines for historic rehabilitation.

Will the building's distinct look change?

Two Ruan Center is the second and smaller of two commercial buildings built by John Ruan, Sr.

Two Ruan, known for its deliberately weathered and rusty-looking Cor-Ten steel exterior, isn't considered one of Des Moines' prettiest buildings downtown, but its appearance is distinctive.

Wells noted that other that rooftop alterations to make way for penthouse amenities, Two Ruan will keep its rusted finish.

Addison Lathers covers growth and development for the Des Moines metro. Reach her at 608-931-1761 or alathers@registermedia.com, and follow her on X at @addisonlathers.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: New renderings released for Two Ruan Center apartments in Des Moines