Are AP courses worth it? | College Connection

High school students immersed in Advanced Placement (AP) courses often wonder if the academic rigor of these courses will serve them well. The answer is a resounding yes.

These are college-level courses that offer students the opportunity to secure college credit while still in high school. There are currently 39 AP courses offered in a multitude of subjects including Art History, English Literature, Macroeconomics, Microeconomics, French, German, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish Language and Culture, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and U.S. Government and Politics. Among the most popular AP courses are English Language and Composition, U.S. History, Psychology, and Calculus.

More: Which NJ high schools have the highest SAT scores? | College Connection

According to recent statistics by College Board, the company that writes the curriculum and exams for AP courses, nearly 1.2 million students in the Class of 2023 took more than 4.1 million AP exams in public high schools nationwide. New Jersey came in third place as the state with the highest percentage of students (28.6%) taking and succeeding in AP courses by earning a minimum score of 3 out of 5 on the end of year exam. New Jersey was surpassed only by Massachusetts with a 31.3% successful participation rate, and New York with a 28.9% rate.

At many local high schools, the participation rate in AP courses is particularly impressive. The AP participation rate is 78% at West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South, 76% at West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North, 73% at Princeton High School, 64% at Montgomery High School, 61% at South Brunswick High School, 57% at Hillsborough High School, and 45% at Bridgewater-Raritan High School, according to statistics from U.S. News & World Report.

More: SAT and ACT testing is no longer optional at top schools | College Connection

AP courses are instrumental in helping students stand out among their peers on college applications. College admissions officers compare students from the same high school, as they are provided with identical course options. Earning high scores in an abundance of AP courses, in comparison with one’s classmates, gives a boost to a student’s applications. This is taken into account, along with one’s SAT scores, GPA, and involvement in school and extracurricular activities.

Additional benefits of entering college with AP credits are the potential opportunities for students to earn a double major, a major and a minor, or even to graduate in fewer than four years.

Susan Alaimo is the founder & director of Collegebound Review, offering PSAT/SAT® preparation & private college advising by Ivy League educated instructors. Visit CollegeboundReview.com or call 908-369-5362.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Are AP courses worth it?