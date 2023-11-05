Anya Hindmarch: ‘These days it feels crass to wear expensive clothes head to toe’

Ever since she launched her £5 I Am Not a Plastic Bag tote in 2007, Anya Hindmarch has been recognised as one of the country’s savviest marketeers. Remember how fast the bags sold out and how quickly they resurfaced on eBay for much more? Priceless publicity that made Hindmarch a breakthrough name outside the fashion bubble.

Latterly, she’s also become one of the industry’s most reasoned voices on how to shop responsibly. The high-end-bag designer prefers extensive research to bandwagons, which is why she never embraced recycled leather (“it’s reconstituted with synthetics,” she says) and she doesn’t do jargon. For her, quality and longevity remain the best benchmarks for sustainability. Buy less, buy better.

So it might come as something of a surprise to discover her on the verge of launching a knitwear collaboration with Uniqlo, the Japanese high-street behemoth with some 2,400 stores worldwide. For her though, this isn’t about making a cheap, disposable product, but an affordable one that you value as much as something that costs five times the price. “Uniqlo has a detailed approach to their sustainability. At the start of this project I asked them about their deadstock and they said they didn’t have any – they use it all.”. Uniqlo’s lifewear ethos – rooted in the Japanese values of simplicity and longevity – she says, resonated with her own thinking.

Hindmarch has been recognised as one of the country’s savviest marketeers

Nevertheless, it’s a company predicated on selling more. “Yes, but a brand on that scale will always achieve more, ultimately than anything I can on my own,” she responds. “When they switch to recycled yarns for certain products, for instance, that has a huge impact. They can trace their cashmere right back to the farm.” She knows how hard that is from her Return to Nature collection, a range of leather bags without any hardware that can be composted when they have eventually worn out and can’t be repaired anymore

“What I can do,” she adds, “beyond designing, is communicate.” Anyone who’s met Hindmarch knows how her knowledge and enthusiasm cascade forth in a force of positivity. In 2021, she released her book If in Doubt, Wash Your Hair, a guide to being in charge of your own life, company or family (she and her business partner and husband James Seymour have five adult children between them). The book reads as a compendium of practical suggestions on how to stay sharp and sane (“every time you leave the office at night you should mentally fire yourself and in the morning you should come back as your successor and look at everything with fresh eyes”) and build confidence (“self-confidence is like a muscle. If you make yourself use it, it gets stronger”).

a

Women’s lambswool sweater, £34.90; women’s scarves £19.90, all Uniqlo

It’s Thursday and Anya’s talking to me via Zoom from a friend’s house in Wiltshire, not far from her own cottage. At 56, she’s barely changed since she launched her brand aged 18, with a single duffle design. Still the sweep of blonde hair, albeit a few differences. She’s slimmer. Her style is cooler, starting with her heavy black-framed glasses.

She’s pragmatic about getting older: “Ten years ago, north of 50 might have been seen as an issue, but now it’s often viewed as a positive.” Certainly fashion mitigates in an older woman’s favour – many designers today want their clothes worn by all ages.

Back in the 1980s she would have looked less youthful in some ways, and far more corporate – anyone trying to be taken seriously then did. Today she’s in a military shirt so old she can’t remember where it’s from, with some smart-but-relaxed, loose, perfectly cut trousers and some jolie-laide Prada platforms. It’s worn but sophisticated. “I like clothes that are old and become part of you. That’s why I like knitwear. It never goes out of style,” she says, neatly bringing the flow back to Uniqlo.

'The colours stay true, the shape holds and the cashmere doesn’t pill,' says Hindmarch of her Uniqlo jumpers

She wanted to do knitwear rather than bags partly because Uniqlo’s merino jumpers are her not-so-secret addiction. “They’re such a thing in our family I have to label all the Uniqlo jumpers with our names so we know whose are whose. They’ve somehow nailed the quality. The colours stay true, the shape holds and the cashmere doesn’t pill. When they first approached me with the idea of knitwear, I jumped at it.”

It’s a tightly edited selection. For women, one lambswool crewneck (grey, navy, olive and orange), one cashmere crewneck (grey, navy and black), socks, scarves, hats, gloves and a reuseable bag; for children, a lambswool crewneck in cream, grey, orange and navy and a hat.

All of them are quintessentially Hindmarch in that they are classic shapes, but with the cute addition of the eyes motif that also adorns some of her bags.

Those eyes, which have become one of Hindmarch’s signatures in the past few years, are characteristic of her light-touch approach to branding. She would much rather make humour part of the Hindmarch identity than logos. “I’ve never really felt drawn to logos,” she says. “I like a beautiful object where the quality speaks for itself. That doesn’t have to mean expensive. There are beautifully made mass-produced products (her latest pop-up on Pont Street in Chelsea is a shrine to inexpensive Japanese stationery). I don’t think wearing head-to-toe expensive clothes feels clever. It’s a bit crass,” she says.

a

Kids’ lambswool sweater, four colours, £24.90 each; reuseable bag £19.90, all Uniqlo

When it comes to style, she’s mastered the glamorous, architect-graphic-designer vibe. Her personal holy grail is a look that translates across her various roles as designer, business woman and serial trustee. She attends regular meetings at the Royal Marsden and the Tate and was recently appointed as one of three new fashion advisors to the newly revamped Board of Trade, under Kemi Badenoch. Those roles require a flexible roster of looks that can accommodate big shifts in tone – let’s call it chilled, sleek, with a touch of humour and a side order of flair.

She buys pieces she can wear for a long time, “so they become part of your identity”. The labels she has turned to lately, apart from Uniqlo, include Raey, Nili Lotan, a few pieces from Comme des Garçons and some bright trainers from Wales Bonner. Depending on her mood, she’ll accessorise it all with a playful Eyes bucket bag, or the deluxe and grown-up-looking Mortimer, a two-handled bag Hindmarch privately refers to as the Filing Cabinet for its orderly internal partitions.

The Uniqlo knits will appeal to anyone who wants to inject some (controlled) fun into their daily uniform. Luxury has become very serious recently, with an emphasis on discretion and stealth. Good old British wit and eccentricity is her riposte, albeit still beautifully crafted from the best leathers in Italian factories.

Hindmarch still believes the UK is a good place to do business

Hindmarch still believes the UK is a good place to do business. “There’s so much creativity. It’s just in the air.” But it’s been tough and she has had to reconsider how she competes in a world of ever-bigger global brands. Six years ago, she had 65 shops around the world, headline shows at London Fashion Week – and plunging profits. She had reached a point that encapsulated everything she had always fought against. In 2020 the Hindmarch-Seymours bought half the company back, Hindmarch once more took the reins as CEO as well as creative director and they closed most of their shops, instead opening five on Pont Street in Chelsea.

That decision – putting all her eggs in one local basket – was controversial. But it has been key to the company’s turnaround, giving her headroom to take risks, including the Uniqlo project. Each store has a different purpose: one is for bespoke, one is the main collection, another houses the bags that are made from recycled plastic (the I am a Plastic Bag range), another is the pop-up that last summer became an ice cream shop selling flavours you won’t find anywhere else (Quaker Oats, Soy Sauce) – with queues around the block.

The Anya Cafe is so popular she’s been approached to replicate it elsewhere, but she’ll do that cautiously. “The minute you get big, you can get generic… never be generic,” she says, paraphrasing Oscar Wilde: “Be yourself, the other places are already taken”. Or as Hindmarch herself puts it, “Even if it feels a bit weird at the time, do it.”

More from the collection

a

Women’s gloves, £14.90; women’s hats, £14.90, all Uniqlo

a

Women’s cashmere sweater, £109.90; women’s socks, £7.90, all Uniqlo

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.