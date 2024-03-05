This pore-purifying K-Beauty cleanser sold over 90,000 bottles on Amazon last month — and it's just $18

Skin feeling a little... greasy? Grimy? Congested? Just plain ugh? We've totally been there, and it can be frustrating finding a solution that really does make a difference without causing further irritation. However, there is one popular option that comes straight from the skincare mavens in Korea: Anua Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil Facial Cleanser, a hardworking cleansing oil that shoppers say truly has helped clear out their pores and eliminate their blackheads. Even better? It's on sale now at Amazon for just $18!

Why is this a good deal?

Facial cleansers are an important part of any thorough skincare routine, but some options from big beauty brands can end up setting you back a not-so-pretty penny. Conversely, this highly-rated cleanser with Korean skincare credentials is down to just $18 now, which means you can feel great about your skin's TLC while looking your best, too.

Why do I need this?

This cleanser's most unique component is its oil base and inclusion of heartleaf extract, which work together to gently yet powerfully cleanse even the most stubborn makeup remnants, blackheads, and pore sebum. By clearing out your pores and completely refreshing the skin, it's also helping to prevent further pore congestion — and the heartleaf extract helps to soothe skin after you've cleansed, too.

Anua Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil Facial Cleanser is hypoallergenic and has been tested for irritation, making it suitable even for sensitive skin and especially for more acne-prone skin. It's gentle on the eyes and cruelty-free, so there's truly nothing to cry about when using this super-cleanser!

To make the most of every cleanse, it's simple: Apply the cleansing oil to dry skin and gently massage for 1-2 minutes. Emulsify with water to help remove all sebum, then, just wash off all the oil residue with a water-based cleanser. And that's it! You're on the way to clearer, cleaner, more contented skin.

Cleanse that gunk right out of your pores and get a whole Anua lease on life! (Amazon)

What reviewers say

More than 3,000 Amazon reviewers have become die-hard devotees of the Anua Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil Facial Cleanser, and have bestowed their glowing five-star reviews on the skincare savior.

"Believe the hype!" exclaimed a satisfied shopper. "Listen, I don't usually jump on the bandwagon, especially when that bandwagon is social media. However, this product actually is amazing! I have sensitive skin and some seriously clogged pores and visible blackheads. Out of everything in my skincare routine (including retinol and vitamin C serums), this product has given me the most instant gratification. Firstly, it strips my makeup and sunscreen immediately. Secondly, the videos of the little black and white specs coming out of your pores are real. This happened to me the very first time I used it! This oil won't leave you with perfect skin right away, but it will definitely help to get all of the buildup out of your pores and leave them visibly smaller. I'm also noticing a decrease in redness."

Older beauty mavens adore it too: "I am a 58-year-old woman, who has had large pores, oily skin with acne, my entire life. I have never tried a cleansing oil before but I love it!!" raved a newfound fan. "It’s so different from any other cleanser I have tried. It softens my skin allowing the gunk in my pores to come out and does not cause more breakouts. I follow up with a toner and that’s it. Makes my skin feel clean and soft without a hint of oil residue."

Another mature-skinned user noted, "I am 67 years old, and skin integrity changes with age. I used to really rub in liquid makeup and then powder to fill up these pores to achieve a smooth look, which was frustrating as it then also would end up clogging up my pores, a cycle that caused the problem. Now, my makeup/skin looks almost flawless. And the oil cleanser washes all the makeup away quite nicely. Afterward, the skin feels smooth."

"I was not expecting my skin to feel so soft and hydrated after," said one reluctant convert. 'I have to say I was skeptical about the comments saying it shrinks your pores and really cleans them out, but that is completely what happened in my experience!'

"As someone with oily skin and blackheads, I always tried to use harsh scrubs and exfoliants to diminish my oil production and to try and open my pores to clean them. None of them worked," confessed one writer. "I finally found this oil to double cleanse with. ... my skin feels so smooth and my nose and cheek pores have never looked better. My skin is less oily now too now that I’m not using harsh cleansers." They also noted, "You do have to massage it in for a while, but I do it while I’m watching TV and it’s so cool to see it work."

No skincare product is perfect, however. Even though many do like the floral scent of this cleansing oil, some found it to be too much. "The smell to me is just totally not it. It's not strong by any means. I just dislike a floral smell, especially for a cleanser," said one semi-skeptic.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream $14 $30 Save $16 See at Amazon

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer $9 $11 Save $2 with coupon See at Amazon

Artnaturals Anti-Aging Serum Set $25 $31 Save $6 See at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $40 $134 Save $94 with coupon See at Amazon

Style

Miholl Long-Sleeve Lace Top $32 $38 Save $6 See at Amazon

Big Dart Oversized Button-Down Shirt $24 $41 Save $17 See at Amazon

Sampeel Womens Short Sleeve Knotted Top $24 $26 Save $2 with coupon See at Amazon