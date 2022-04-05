Still rocking an iPhone 7? Add wireless charging with this $17 phone case at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This charging case will add new life to your iPhone 7. (Photo: ANTYE)

Your iPhone 7 has served you well over the years, so you may be reluctant to give it up in favor of a shiny new iPhone 12. After all, if it ain't broke (and still takes good pictures), why would you spend the money? Ah, there is one reason: wireless charging, which you can only get with newer models. It is, in fact, really nice to be able to just place your phone on a charging pad instead of having to fumble around with wires. But we've got good news for all you die-hards. You actually can get wireless charging for your iPhone 7. All you need is this $17 wireless charging case at Amazon, and your phone will be ready to charge on a pad just like newer iPhones.

$17 at Amazon

This case makes your iPhone 7 capable of wireless charging. Genius. (Photo: ANTYE)

Shoppers are "in love" with this case. They say it's "very slim, yet still has great charging performance." And this glowing review says, "There is a certain level of freedom when all you have to do is throw the phone on a wireless charging mat and not have to worry about plugging something in or removing it all the time. I appreciate devices like this that makes my day to day routine flow much better."

And this happy shopper went into extensive detail: "I've had this case for nearly four months now, and it continues to perform well. I use the wireless charging feature at work and in my car. [...] It's held up perfectly and seems to be very durable [...] If you tend to drop your phone a lot this is probably not the case for you. I do drop mine occasionally and it's done a good job of protecting it from dents and scratches. If you want a minimalist charging case, this is the one for you."

