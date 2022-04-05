Still rocking an iPhone 7? Add wireless charging with this $17 phone case at Amazon
Your iPhone 7 has served you well over the years, so you may be reluctant to give it up in favor of a shiny new iPhone 12. After all, if it ain't broke (and still takes good pictures), why would you spend the money? Ah, there is one reason: wireless charging, which you can only get with newer models. It is, in fact, really nice to be able to just place your phone on a charging pad instead of having to fumble around with wires. But we've got good news for all you die-hards. You actually can get wireless charging for your iPhone 7. All you need is this $17 wireless charging case at Amazon, and your phone will be ready to charge on a pad just like newer iPhones.
Shoppers are "in love" with this case. They say it's "very slim, yet still has great charging performance." And this glowing review says, "There is a certain level of freedom when all you have to do is throw the phone on a wireless charging mat and not have to worry about plugging something in or removing it all the time. I appreciate devices like this that makes my day to day routine flow much better."
And this happy shopper went into extensive detail: "I've had this case for nearly four months now, and it continues to perform well. I use the wireless charging feature at work and in my car. [...] It's held up perfectly and seems to be very durable [...] If you tend to drop your phone a lot this is probably not the case for you. I do drop mine occasionally and it's done a good job of protecting it from dents and scratches. If you want a minimalist charging case, this is the one for you."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
