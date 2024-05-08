Are the ants marching into your Kansas City home? Here’s why and how to get rid of them

With all the stormy weather, household pests might find your home as cozy and dry as you do.

Ants tend to retreat into Kansas City area houses, searching for food and shelter from the rain.

Insect expert Jeff Whitworth joked that ants are doing you a favor.

“They’re just helping to clean your cupboards and cabinets and tables, cleaning up the little scraps you missed,” he said.

The professor helps the K-State extension educate residents on household pests.

But what if you don’t want a free house-clean from some six-legged creatures?

Here is why you’re finding ants indoors this rainy spring, and how to get rid of them, according to Whitworth.

Why do ants go indoors when it rains?

These insects tend to go inside humans’ homes to stay safe.

Ants want to shelter from the pounding raindrops, but their underground colonies can get flooded. They also can be swept away in the downpour, since ants, like most insects, can float.

Also, ants will scavenge for food whatever the weather, and your kitchen could be the perfect place.

If you can’t get rid of ants on your own, a pro can finish the job.

How do I get rid of ants in my house?

A little observation, plus some insecticide, is your best bet. Whitworth said insecticides labeled for household use will work. Look for the single-file line of ants leading to their nest, then treat the path and nest using the insecticide. Use the chemicals as directed, and they’ll generally be safe for kids and pets.

Do home remedies actually kill ants?

Whitworth said he has tested most common home remedies to repel ants. He said that substances like vinegar and peppermint oil were not as effective as conventional insecticides, which last longer and can be odorless.

“Most (home remedies) may work under certain circumstances, but they don’t work consistently enough for us to recommend them.”

Borax is the one exception. Whitworth said the crystal works because “it actually just causes little cuts in the exoskeleton so that they just simply bleed to death.”

You don’t have to use a ton of borax, just make sure to spread a thin layer where the ants are walking, according to Whitworth.

When battle looms, a new species of ant will rupture its own body, 'exploding' all over its enemy, coating the attacker with a toxic yellow poison.

How can I prevent an ant infestation?

Whether you’ve avoided ants so far or want to keep them from coming back, here’s how you can keep it that way.

Keep your home clean from crumbs and spills, so there’s less food to attract ants.





Spray the perimeter of your house with insecticide to deter ants from entering in the first place.





Do you have more questions about pests in the Kansas City area? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.



