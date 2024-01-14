Antiques: Pianos that play themselves

Perhaps like many of you, when the enforced isolation of COVID was introduced a few years ago, I had designs on learning and doing things I had always wanted to learn and do. Among those things was my earnest intention to learn how to play the piano.

Well, COVID waxed and waned and laziness overcame my aspirations. Today, I remain a much-chastened musical Luddite. In any event, there is an alternative and that is the player piano. They've been around for more than 120 years, and while newer ones play electronically, there are still some old classics around that play from a paper roll.

Let's take a gander while we hum a few bars.

The playing piano, or pianola as they were originally known, came about in 1895 when American musician and inventor Ed Votey developed an external mechanism that worked not unlike a music box. Activated by foot pedals, his device read paper rolls with bumps or slots that would activate the piano keys in proper sequence. So clever and noteworthy was this invention that his original pianola was donated to the Smithsonian Institute in 1922 and now resides in its permanent collection.

RS paper rolls for pianolas came in distinctive red packaging and covered a wide range of musical genres.

At some point, Votey's patent to make pianolas was acquired by the Aeolian Corporation, a Connecticut-based firm founded in 1887 that, for a time, was the world's largest maker of musical instruments. Their specialty was the automated reed organ, a complicated but highly profitable instrument much favored by the era's well-to-do.

The pianola was popular with the somewhat less wealthy and thus a logical line extension for Aeolian. Its heyday came in the Roaring 1920s when life was good and people were excited to bring professional quality music into their homes.

Unfortunately, the pianola's success didn't last long. The advent of radio and the phonograph soon supplanted the surge in pianola sales, and the Depression was a time of few big-ticket purchases. After years of decline and a series of ownership changes, Aeolian finally closed for good in 1985.

Nonetheless, among the few survivors of the player piano craze was and remains QRS, a maker of music rolls still in business today. QRS was founded in 1900 and early on prospered mightily on the coattails of Aeolian and other makers. Production of piano rolls peaked in 1927 at an astonishing 10 million units. The firm went public in 1996 and today remains a quirky supplier of piano rolls, parts, and accessories.

These days most player pianos are electronic, a trend that began in the 1970s along with the electrification of almost everything else. It's possible now to retrofit old pianos with an electro-mechanical device that can render lifelike performances while storing an unlimited number of musical scores.

Nonetheless, old-time pianolas that still play from paper rolls remain in use, and galleries like ours will occasionally turn up a collection of original rolls. They're not expensive, and still give you the old-time charm of at-home piano music without all those lessons. If you're like me and never learned to pound those keys yourself, it might just be the next best thing.

Mike Rivkin and his wife, Linda, are longtime residents of Rancho Mirage. For many years, he was an award-winning catalogue publisher and has authored seven books, along with countless articles. Now, he's the owner of Antique Galleries of Palm Springs. His antiques column appears Sundays in The Desert Sun. Want to send Mike a question about antiques? Drop him a line at info@silverfishpress.com

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Antiques: Pianos that play themselves