Should You Take an Antidepressant If You're Pregnant?

hear01 proconguide

The Risks

Birth defects. Several studies, but not all, have suggested that Paxil, when used in the first trimester of pregnancy, may be associated with an increased risk for certain birth defects. A 2005 study of nearly 6,000 pregnant women who took antidepressants during the first trimester found a 4 percent prevalence of birth defects, especially ventricular septal defect, or a hole in the wall between two of the heart's chambers, in women taking Paxil as compared to 2 percent in those on other antidepressants. "The heart problems are sometimes treatable without surgery, but they're certainly something we want to avoid if we can," says Kimberly Yonkers, M.D., associate professor in the departments of psychiatry and obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at Yale University School of Medicine. Earlier this year, two large studies in The New England Journal of Medicine found the risk of birth defects from first-trimester use of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), the most common type of antidepressant, to be low. "These studies suggest that antidepressants are not very dangerous," says Dr. Yonkers. "There's not zero risk of birth defects, but there's no major risk, even from Paxil."

Persistent pulmonary hypertension. Taking an SSRI in the last half of pregnancy may increase the risk of this rare but serious lung ailment, in which the baby's circulatory system doesn't adapt to breathing outside the womb. More research is needed, but the risk is probably low, says Christina Chambers, Ph.D., M.P.H., associate professor in the departments of pediatrics and family and preventive medicine at the University of California in San Diego. "About 99 percent of women who take an SSRI will deliver a baby without [this problem]."

Withdrawal symptoms. About 30 percent of newborns whose mothers took an SSRI had temporary withdrawal symptoms, including tremors, sleep disturbances, high-pitched crying and gastrointestinal problems, according to a small Israeli study. The condition can last about four days.

The Benefits

The drugs may help reduce the risk of relapse. Researchers reported last year that 68 percent of women who discontinued their medication had a relapse of major depression during pregnancy, whereas 26 percent of those who stayed on the drugs experienced a relapse.

Untreated depression during pregnancy is dangerous. "Women who don't get treatment for their depression during pregnancy have a slightly increased risk of having low-birth-weight or premature babies, possibly because of an increase in stress hormones, like cortisol," says Anita Clayton, M.D., a professor of psychiatry and neurobehavioral sciences at the University of Virginia. They also may be less likely to eat right and see their doctor regularly and more likely to use drugs or alcohol to self-medicate.

Untreated depression after pregnancy is even more dangerous. Depressed mothers may have trouble bonding with their babies—a potential cause of other problems that affect infants born to depressed moms, like lower weight gain and behavioral and emotional problems. "The risks for children of depressed moms are fairly significant," says David Dunner, M.D., director of the Center for Anxiety and Depression in Mercer Island, Washington. "But studies show that kids get better once the moms are treated."

Weighing Your Options

If you've just been diagnosed with depression, tell your doctor if you're planning to get pregnant within the next year or two. "I recommend that patients with mild to moderate depression who want to get pregnant try a 16-week trial of psychotherapy before going on medication," says Dr. Yonkers. If you're already on an antidepressant and would like to stop taking it, she says, talk to your doctor about the possibility of weaning off the medication and getting psychotherapy. If your depression doesn't go away with counseling or your depression is severe—you've been suicidal, had trouble functioning on a daily basis or have had repeated bouts—experts say it may be safer to start or stay on antidepressants, because the risk of relapse is so high.

"Of the modern antidepressants, Prozac and Zoloft have been on the market the longest. As a result, many doctors lean toward prescribing them," says Dr. Hirsch. "If you and your doctor agree that an antidepressant is advisable and those drugs work for you, it makes sense to stick with them."

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends that pregnant women or those planning to become pregnant avoid taking Paxil, when possible.

Originally Appeared on Glamour