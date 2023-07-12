The 'anti-prescription': Here's eight medications you might not really need

My patients ask me all sorts of questions, but one that I hear commonly is “Can I stop any of my medications?” This is a great question to bring up with a medical professional because we are more often focused on prescribing medications than deprescribing them. All medications can have benefits when selected for appropriate patients, and most prescriptions are well-tolerated, but most also carry some risk of side effects. Clinicians try to weigh risks and benefits at the time of prescribing.

Sometimes as a patient’s situation, age or health changes, that risk-benefit calculation for a medication changes as well. So, it is important to also consider when a medication may no longer be necessary or find out if the guidelines for regular use have changed. This includes some common over-the-counter medications which some people take regularly. Your healthcare team should be consulted or notified when you intend to make a change since many medications should not be stopped abruptly or have benefits that might not be obvious (the “I feel better so maybe I don’t need this anymore” question). It’s best to talk to your health care provider about your specific situation and health before stopping most medications.

Here are some medications, both prescription and over the counter, it may be time to ask your health care team about. (I’ll include brand names to help readers recognize medications, but this information applies to generics and other brands of these drugs).

Peter Barkett

Antihistamines. These medications can be very helpful reducing symptoms during allergy season, but most patients don’t need them indefinitely. First-generation antihistamines like diphenhydramine (Benadryl) and hydroxyzine (Atarax) also have high rates of side effects like dry mouth, dry eyes, constipation, difficulty urinating and even confusion. The second-generation antihistamines like loratadine, fexofenadine and cetirizine (often known under brand names Claritin, Allegra and Zyrtec) are less likely to cause these side effects and can be good alternatives, particularly for more frequent use. But even the second-generation products may not be necessary for use year-round. If your symptoms are well-controlled, it may be reasonable to transition to as needed or seasonal use.

Heartburn medications. The medical term for heartburn is gastroesophageal reflux (GERD). It can be very unpleasant and, fortunately, it is limited for most people. There are two types of medications commonly used to treat symptoms, both available over the counter without a prescription. Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) include omeprazole (Prilosec) and pantoprazole (Protonix) and work to reduce stomach acid. They work great for patients experiencing frequent GERD symptoms who require a daily treatment.However, some patients may no longer need them after decreases in weight or changes in lifestyle that help resolve the GERD. Keep in mind, there are some situations when stopping these medications would not be advisable such as for patients with a history of stomach ulcers or in whom GERD has caused changes in the esophagus.The other class of medications for GERD are H2 blockers and include ranitidine (Zantac) and famotidine (Pepcid). They are also available over the counter and can take effect faster than PPIs, so if your healthcare team does approve a trial of going off of other GERD medication, you have an option for quick relief on an as-needed basis should symptoms return.

Antibiotics before dental procedures. In the past, antibiotics have been recommended to some patients for use before routine dental visits. This is only rarely still the recommendation; one case where it is recommended is for patients with mechanical heart valves. But it is no longer the recommendation for the majority of patients, including those with a history of joint replacement. This question has been studied by health researchers and the data is clear. The American Academy of Orthopedics Surgery recommends against routine use of antibiotics before dentist appointments in patients with joint replacements. Such use of antibiotics has not been shown to improve health outcomes. Overuse of antibiotics can risk side effects like diarrhea or yeast infections while also stimulating antibiotic resistance.

Aspirin. Many patients started taking aspirin years ago after its health benefits reducing heart attacks and strokes was discovered. Yet, aspirin can increase the risk of bleeding and stomach ulcers. So, the size of the benefit for each patient needs to be considered. People with a history of heart disease or stroke see the greatest benefit and generally should not stop aspirin. Patients without that history are at an average risk of heart disease or stroke, so they get less benefit but the same amount of risk. On the other hand, statin medications can have a greater benefit with less risk and may be a better option to prevent a first heart attack or stroke.

Statins after age 74. I prescribe statin medications because they can have substantial benefit but carry relatively little risk. Statin medications like rosuvastatin (Crestor) and atorvastatin (Lipitor) work to reduce cholesterol and reverse plaque formation in the arteries. This lowers the chances of heart attack or stroke – by near 50% at higher doses. The most common side effect of statins is pain in the muscles. If this occurs, it will stop with stopping the medication but will also often resolve with vitamin D replacement as well.The effect of statins on arteries and atherosclerotic disease is so significant that the benefits often linger for many years after stopping the medication. That is why we can usually safely stop the medication in patients older than age 74 who do not have a diagnosis of prior heart disease or stroke. These patients can coast for many years on the benefit they have already received from prior usage of the medication.

Sleep aids. Supplements like melatonin can help some people to get sleep habits back on track, but more powerful sleeping pills like zolpidem (Ambien) and eszopiclone (Lunesta) can alter natural sleep patterns and over time create a dependency. Fortunately, sleep is both a biologic process and a habit which responds to lifestyle adjustments and consistent patterns. Patients who started on a powerful sleeping pill when sleep patterns were disrupted often do not need to continue on these medicines indefinitely. Working to improve sleep health can make the prescriptions unnecessary, and it makes sense to try tapering them gradually with the guidance of a healthcare professional.

Hormone replacement therapy. Oral estrogen therapy was once a popular way to manage the symptoms of menopause. However, we now know this carries significant risks, including heart disease, blood clots and certain cancers. We also know that alternative medications are often effective. Over time, the intensity of symptoms may also wane. If you have been taking oral estrogen therapy for menopausal symptoms, you could consider working with your clinician to taper or replace hormonal therapy.

Testosterone supplementation. Declines in testosterone levels in men are often not as sudden as declines in estrogen during female menopause. Still many men experience symptoms and start testosterone therapy. Testosterone may cause blood clots, elevated blood pressure, cardiovascular events, enlargement of the prostate and sleep apnea. Like with estrogen therapy, talk with your provider about other approaches or treatments for your situation.

This summer I am doing some traveling, and I think it offers a good metaphor for thinking about medications. When I travel, I hate to leave something important at home, so I can tend to “overpack.” On the other hand, I really don’t like lugging a heavy bag around the airport, so while packing I try to ask myself “do I really need to bring this?” There is a similar push and pull when it comes to medications.

Prescriptions and over-the counter medications can improve health and wellbeing, but they also bring cost, inconvenience and the chance for side effects. Every person is different and has individual health needs and responses to medications. An individual’s situation will also evolve over time. Just like checking in regularly with wellness exams, regularly evaluating the benefits of medications with possible risks helps to keep you in your best health.

Peter Barkett, MD, practices internal medicine at Kaiser Permanente Silverdale. He lives in Bremerton.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Eight medications you should ask your health care team about taking