This ‘holy grail’ anti-aging pumpkin mask is sold every 3.7 seconds — and it's on sale for $15

Ah, fall. Time for Pumpkin Spice Lattes, tailgating, cardigans and, uh, miserable dry, dull complexions. Luckily, though we have the Andalou Naturals Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Brightening Mask to soothe our skin — and our worries. Better yet, it's on sale right now for $15.

Aside from the sweet scent and the overall feel-good vibes of pumpkin season, everyone's favorite gourd packs an impressive amount of beauty benefits. Pumpkin is naturally rich in anti-aging Vitamin A (also seen on many skincare labels as retinol) and helps to encourage healthy cell renewal. The Andalou Naturals mask combines this powerhouse ingredient with powerful glycolic acid to slough off dull skin cells and leave your skin looking smooth and fresh. It also contains nourishing manuka honey to keep your skin feeling soft. You can feel good about slathering this stuff on your face as the ingredients are all hypoallergenic, organic, vegetarian, and cruelty-free.

When you’re ready to try out the mask, be sure to start with a clean slate. Remove any makeup or debris from the day with a makeup wipe or your makeup remover of choice. (We love DHC’s Deep Cleansing Oil for this step.) Cleanse the skin with a gentle cleanser, dry completely, and then apply a thin layer of the anti-aging pumpkin mask. Be sure to avoid the eye area. Leave on for 15-20 minutes, then rinse with cool water. Repeat twice a week to get softer, smoother skin.

Andalou Naturals' anti-aging pumpkin mask exfoliates, brightens, and smoothes the skin for a low price. (Photo: Andalou Naturals)

Both festive and effective, this mask was a big hit, both with the experts on our team and with devoted shoppers, for multiple reasons including the sweet-and-spicy pumpkin scent. “It has a rich, luxurious feel on the skin and smells wonderful,” one reviewer noted. “This stuff is affordable, smells and FEELS like tingly magic, and quickly exfoliates, renews and refreshes my skin,” added another. One fan even dubbed it the “best chemical exfoliator ever” and another said it’s their “holy grail.”

It’s safe to say we’ll all be having an at-home pumpkin spa day ASAP.

With Amazon Prime, you can experience facial bliss in two days or less. If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style + beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty

Baebody Eye Gel Treatment $25 $35 Save $10 Amazon

Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set $30 $40 Save $10 Amazon

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $40 $60 Save $20 Amazon

VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pens $17 $30 Save $13 Amazon

Style

Columbia Women's Switchback Lined Long Jacket $70 $100 Save $30 Amazon

Akk Womens Walking Shoes $46 $70 Save $24 Amazon

Satina High Waisted Leggings $15 $20 Save $5 Amazon