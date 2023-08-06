I'm a beauty writer, and these are the best anti-aging products from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale — save up to 50%

Save up to 50% on favorites from brands like Clinique, Sunday Riley and Charlotte Tilbury. (Photo: Nordstrom)

It's simply part of getting older: Over time you start to notice little fine lines and wrinkles that weren't there before. And while that's completely natural, it's also understandable to want to do what you can to give your face a more youthful look. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends tonight and it's your last chance to save up to 50% on select beauty products — and that includes some of the best anti-aging heroes on the market from brands like Clinique, Sunday Riley and Kate Somerville.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the perfect time to stock up on wrinkle-reducing serums, neck-contouring creams and other goodies you can't live without — or ones you've had your eye on — for a fraction of the price. Take a look below at my favorite anti-aging must-haves and hit "add to cart" immediately before prices go back up on August 7!

Nordstrom Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue Forever Set $83 $124 Save $41 Powered by time-released retinol molecules, Magic Eye Rescue works to refine and resurface the skin around the eye to help eyes appear younger and more radiant. It has a rich texture that glides over skin to hydrate while providing a soothing effect to reduce the look of puffiness for an instant eye refresh. You'll get a refill pod, too. $83 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase & Skinny Scrunchie Set $86 $128 Save $42 If you’re not sleeping on a silk pillowcase yet, you might want to rethink your entire skincare routine. Sound dramatic? Consider that the average person spends a cumulative 33 years in bed, and you might change your mind. This Queen-sized silk pillowcase can help decrease signs of aging and skin creasing — the natural result of spending all that time with your face smushed into a pillow. The set also comes with a six-pack of silky scrunchies! $86 at Nordstorm

Nordstrom Neulash Lash Enhancing Serum Duo Set $95 $190 Save $95 If your lashes are looking skimpy lately and you want a bright-eyed makeover that does not involve falsies of any kind, give this top-rated serum a whirl for growing lush lashes naturally. It’s packed with nutrients and powerful active ingredients like Sodium hyaluronate, amino acids, bioengineered peptides, biotin and vitamin B to enhance your lashes and make them stronger and more flexible. Oh, and did we mention it’s 50 percent off? $95 at Nordstrom