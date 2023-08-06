I'm a beauty writer, and these are the best anti-aging products from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale — save up to 50%
It's simply part of getting older: Over time you start to notice little fine lines and wrinkles that weren't there before. And while that's completely natural, it's also understandable to want to do what you can to give your face a more youthful look. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends tonight and it's your last chance to save up to 50% on select beauty products — and that includes some of the best anti-aging heroes on the market from brands like Clinique, Sunday Riley and Kate Somerville.
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizer Lotion + Face Moisturizer Duo Set$42$62Save $20
Kate Somerville Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream$49$98Save $49
Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face & Neck Cream$63$95Save $32
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue Forever Set$83$124Save $41
Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase & Skinny Scrunchie Set$86$128Save $42
Neulash Lash Enhancing Serum Duo Set$95$190Save $95
NuFace Fix Line Smoothing Device & Serum Set$99$165Save $66
Sunday Riley Radiance Duo Set$114$165Save $51
Augustinus Bader The On the Go Refresh Set with TFC8$140$184Save $44
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the perfect time to stock up on wrinkle-reducing serums, neck-contouring creams and other goodies you can't live without — or ones you've had your eye on — for a fraction of the price. Take a look below at my favorite anti-aging must-haves and hit "add to cart" immediately before prices go back up on August 7!
Nothing can penetrate your skin’s healthy glow when it’s protected by Clinique’s dermatologist-developed moisturizers. Clinique’s iconic Dramatically Different formulation is tried and true — and right now, it’s also $20 off for a set of two (a jumbo and full-size lotion). The duo is perfect for very dry to dry combination skin.
This Kate Somerville fave is proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and improve the appearance of skin firmness and elasticity. It's ideal for all skin types, including sensitive.
This fast-absorbing, lightweight cream moisturizer address the most visible signs of aging on the face and neck from top to bottom. With powerful ingredients like PhytoMimetic vitamin A, chaga mushroom, and hyaluronic acid, this mixture becomes a supercharged anti-aging solution for wrinkles, skin tone and troublesome texture.
Powered by time-released retinol molecules, Magic Eye Rescue works to refine and resurface the skin around the eye to help eyes appear younger and more radiant. It has a rich texture that glides over skin to hydrate while providing a soothing effect to reduce the look of puffiness for an instant eye refresh. You'll get a refill pod, too.
If you’re not sleeping on a silk pillowcase yet, you might want to rethink your entire skincare routine. Sound dramatic? Consider that the average person spends a cumulative 33 years in bed, and you might change your mind. This Queen-sized silk pillowcase can help decrease signs of aging and skin creasing — the natural result of spending all that time with your face smushed into a pillow. The set also comes with a six-pack of silky scrunchies!
If your lashes are looking skimpy lately and you want a bright-eyed makeover that does not involve falsies of any kind, give this top-rated serum a whirl for growing lush lashes naturally. It’s packed with nutrients and powerful active ingredients like Sodium hyaluronate, amino acids, bioengineered peptides, biotin and vitamin B to enhance your lashes and make them stronger and more flexible. Oh, and did we mention it’s 50 percent off?
Here's how it works: The device has two tiny small nodes on its tip that transmit microcurrents to the surface layer of the skin, which instantly smooth away fine lines. It's designed to work on small areas of your face — think crow's feet, smile lines or forehead creases.
Drew Barrymore is a big fan of the Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment. The multitasking serum exfoliates, plumps, brightens and smoothes skin in mere minutes. You'll also get a travel-size brightening serum.
It's no wonder celebs like Kelly Ripa and Jennifer Aniston swear by this anti-aging cream. One of the key ingredients in The Rich Cream Face Moisturizer is Augustinus Bader's proprietary TFC8 complex, an ingredient that promotes cell turnover to slow down the signs of aging. In the process, you'll notice smoother and more supple skin on a daily basis with fewer fine lines.