The best anti-aging beauty deals — all on sale for October Prime Day, from $14

The best anti-aging beauty products you can buy on sale for Prime Day. (Photo: Amazon)

In case you missed the memo, Amazon's epic deal extravaganza is back! Dubbed the Prime Early Access sale, the retailer kicked off tons of incredible deals early this morning. It will run through tomorrow at midnight with serious savings to be had throughout. It's an opportunity for consumers to get a head start on holiday shopping, especially with inflation concerns, notes BlackFriday.com's shopping expert, Lisa Davis. You need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these deals. Here's how you can sign up for a free trial, which also gives you complimentary shipping.

We were delighted to see so many prices drop, especially in the anti-aging beauty department. There are tons of products that reduce fine lines, minimize the appearance of wrinkles and work to enhance that overall youthful glow. The downside is that these products typically pair effective key ingredients with high price tags. So that makes this the absolute best time to stock up on all of your favorite anti-aging night creams and wrinkle-reducing serums to keep your skin hydrated through the cold weather season.

Read on to discover our expertly selected picks for the best anti-aging products to shop this Prime Day.

Anti-aging beauty daily essentials

RoC RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Anti-Aging Night Cream $16 $28 Save $12 $16 at Amazon This anti-aging hydrating cream works through the night when skin is believed to be most receptive. Wake up to a more radiant appearance.

A quality anti-aging night cream is an absolute essential for your skincare routine. This one earned over 12,700 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who rely on it to reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Many reviewers confirm it lives up to the product claims. One said: "This product does everything it advertises...I wake up with smooth tightened skin and this works wonders on fine lines and for softening crow's feet, etc...I've been using it for years and have never had any issues with quality and appreciate the price point and the results!"

It's true that one of the best anti-aging products you can invest in is sunscreen. This anti-aging moisturizer features SPF 40 and is packed with powerhouse ingredients to keep your skin looking fresh. It's been blessed with over 1,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, too.

One loyal customer has even been using it for over 10 years: "I am almost 60 years old and often am mistaken for someone in their 40s. I owe it to using sunscreen...This looks beautiful on every inch of my face, does not become oily and does not settle into those pesky under eye wrinkles. I love this product."

This affordable L'Oreal day cream is an anti-aging product has been a saving grace for many. One extremely relieved Amazon shopper said: "I have been looking for an affordable moisturizer to address the dry zone on my face for YEARS!!!! ONE APPLICATION of this face cream and the tightness I feel whenever I smile was gone. Gone!"

Did you know even your hair can show signs of aging? Alterna's anti-aging shampoo contains everything you need to battle brittle, damaged hair. One faithful user said their hair has never been healthier: "My stylist got me on this brand and now every time I see her she tells me how great my hair feels since I’ve started using this...I have (had!) very dry, frizzy hair, live in the desert, and have hard water. Now my hair is soft, shiny, and well moisturized...This shampoo may be on the expensive side but it is so concentrated that it seems to last forever, so it is well worth the price. I am also obsessed with the smell."

We love a multitasker. Covergirl Simply Ageless Foundation will instantly deliver a youthful glow while it works to diminish the appearance of signs of aging over time, too. It's garnered over 26,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One said: "This makeup feels so light that it feels like you're not wearing makeup. I use very little and yet the coverage is fantastic. It’s great for older women as it makes my skin look smooth...It moisturizes while not making my skin look greasy. I highly recommend this makeup."

Over 2,200 Amazon customers bestowed a five-star rating upon this affordable anti-aging serum. One of those fans was blown away by the results: "I have never in my life seen something that produces results as consistently and quickly as this product. I swear all the little lines are gone after having used it for just about 30 days. This is my second bottle and I actually signed up for auto ship because this product is so darn amazing."

Olay Olay Total Effects 7-in-1 Night Cream $18 $22 Save $4 $18 at Amazon This cream is vitamin-rich and promises to even skin tone, brighten skin, replenish moisture, and visibly smooth fine lines and wrinkles.

Many anti-aging products offer versatility, but this one promises seven skin benefits in one night cream. It's formulated with VitaNiacin Complex that works while you sleep to fight the signs of aging. Loved by many, it received nearly 6,400 five-star reviews on Amazon. One reviewer saw visible results after a few months: "Tried everything to soften my frown lines. Read reviews so I decided to try this. I'm going on my 2nd month. Have very sensitive skin, no issues. No annoying smell or odors, great moisturizing for the face also. I would definitely recommend for deep lines."

Score this high-end product for less this Prime Day! Colorescience's 3-in-1 Renewal Therapy features all of the benefits of a potent eye cream plus a tint to offer coverage for dark circles. Over 1,400 fans gave it a five-star rating on Amazon. One of those fans said this treatment offers the best results for dark circles: "I have a genetic disposition towards darkness under my eyes, not attributed to lack of sleep, but rather thin skin. As I age, that thinning becomes more dominant, increasing the darkness. This is the first product I have used that helps to shade that area without the use of heavy makeup items."

TruSkin Naturals TruSkin Vitamin C Serum $22 $30 Save $8 $22 at Amazon Designed to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and dark spots, this formula contains vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, witch hazel, and jojoba oil.

This cult classic is one we're thrilled to see on the Prime Day sales list. It's received a whopping 73,600 five-star ratings on Amazon and people swear by it for its anti-aging benefits. “This really works,” one reviewer shared. “I am 56 years old and my face saw a lot of sun in my younger years...and I’ve tried a lot of different (expensive) products. I have to say I really can see a difference since I’ve been using this product! The quality of my skin is much improved — finer and more even texture, fewer fine lines and it has a nice glow. My neck and hand skin look way better, too!”

COSMEDIX Cosmedix Serum 16 Rapid Skin Renewal Serum $80 $88 Save $8 $80 at Amazon This serum utilizes the power of retinol to smooth the appearance of wrinkles and boost moisture in the skin.

This serum is one you might have spotted at a spa, but now you can get it on sale! One loyal user has seen excellent results after her dermatologist recommended it to her: "My skin glows like many many years ago, when I was a young teenager. Fascinating product!!! Must try." Another said: "Love this. I noticed in about two weeks that my face felt tighter and a couple of my wrinkles were not as deep."

While it's a pricey pick, one fan raves that this highly coveted Caudlaie serum is worth it: "I'm 60 and I have used many different facial serums over the past 2 decades. This is one of the best I've tried...It isn't oily at all, but it's very hydrating; it makes my skin feel smoothed and nourished and seems to have a slight plumping effect (in a good way). It seems to tighten the pores as well. It is totally non-irritating on my mildly sensitive skin. I love that the product is vegan and the scent is very, very light."

Formulated with alpha hydroxy acid, this is a powerful exfoliant that will slough off dead skin to reveal a soft and bright complexion. "This product is impressive. It will make even the driest, dull skin glow," one reviewer said. "This is the best product for helping my legs and upper arms look more even in tone. I use this and the alpha 12% body cream. This is also great for my face! It is so effective at removing the dull, dry skin cells and revealing softer and smooth skin. Five-star product all the way!"

Anti-aging beauty treatments

Nearly 1,000 people gave this excellent anti-ager a five-star review. A true believer said: "I was a skeptic. At 72 wrinkles were multiplying rapidly. Crepe erase hasn't made them all go away but it has decidedly made a dent in them. Added bonus...skin is softer to the touch! Thank you Crepe Erase!"

This product features capsules for both morning and night, filled with oils that are specifically formulated to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. One five-star reviewer said this is pretty close to miraculous: "I love the way my skin drinks it in and stays soft and velvety all day, like when I was 30 years younger. I love that each individual dose is absolutely fresh when I open the capsule...Most of all, I love love LOVE how my skin looks (smoother, softer, more supple) since I started using it two months ago, and I highly recommend it to any woman of a certain age who has normal-to-dry skin."

To boost your anti-aging routine, incorporate a sheet mask into your next at-home facial. These PMD masks are packed full of collagen to soothe and plump the skin, making it look firm and fresh. One rave reviewer confirmed the product claims: "I use this after my PMD microdermabrasion treatments and I can use the serum remaining in the packet throughout the week. My skin is plumped, hydrated and glowing!"

Anti-aging beauty gift sets

This kit utilizes the power of melon leaf stem cells to fight the visible signs of aging. It makes a great gift for a loved one (or for yourself). One Amazon shopper said these are the best skincare products they've ever found: "My skin is soft and moist like it never has been. I love everything about these products, effectiveness, textures, scent (light floral, unlike fruity, candy-like scent you experience with drug store inexpensive brands) and design of containers...I bet you’ll feel like hitting a jackpot."

Another great gift, the Sunday Riley Jewel Box Kit features three of the brands most beloved products: Good Genes, CEO, and Luna. The smaller trio of award-winning formulas allow you to try out the products before investing in the full size products. Even those who don't typically like skincare products are sold on this set. One said: "I didn't expect to fall in love with these products, and I am a real minimalist when it comes to skincare...These little bottles lasted a LOT longer than I thought they would, and in that time (6 weeks maybe) my 56-year-old dry, eczema-prone, rosacea-prone face was legit transformed. My fave product is the lactic acid stuff (Good Genes)...I am telling you my face has cleared up and looks bright, fresh, and healthy. Definitely glad I gambled."

Did you hear that Prime Day is happening again? Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is on October 11 and 12, but you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the deals. Here's how you can sign up for a free trial, which also gives you complimentary shipping. See all of our Prime Early Access Sale coverage here.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style + beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $40 $60 Save $20

24K Gold Under Eye and Forehead Patches $14 $25 Save $11

Laura Geller New York Spackle Super-Size foundation primer $22 $36 Save $14

Pritech Electric Foot Callus Remover $21 $26 Save $5

VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Growth Serum and Eyebrow Enhancer $25 $40 Save $15

VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen, 3-pack $17 $30 Save $13

Tree of Life Firming Retinol Serum with Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid $15 $20 Save $5

RENPHO Active Deep Tissue Massage Gun $100 $250 Save $150

Style

Uaneo Womens Plaid Shacket $36 $46 Save $10

LILLUSORY Oversized Turtleneck Pullover Sweater $29 $55 Save $26

Iuga Fleece Lined Leggings with Pockets $24 $40 Save $16

Moerdeng Waterproof Ski Jacket $46 $90 Save $44

Hanes Ecosmart Crewneck Sweatshirt $13 $18 Save $6

MIHOLL Women’s Lace Long Sleeve Top $26 $38 Save $12

See all of our Prime Early Access Sale coverage, here. Shop the top early Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life, get the best Prime Day tech advice on Engadget, learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know, and check out Prime Day car deals on Autoblog.