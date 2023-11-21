Anthropologie Black Friday Sale 2023: Shop The Whole Site Early At 30% Off

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Anthropologie is one of the brands we aspire to shop at 24/7 once we’ve become a full-grown adults with a fancy job title, a cozy home, and maybe a dog or two. Everything is just so chic and beautifully made, which is great, but unfortunately typically out of budget. That’s why Anthropologie’s Black Friday sale is something we’ve been dying to shop all year.

Get your wallet ready ASAP because Anthropologie has already kicked off its Black Friday sale early! Almost everything on Anthro’s website is discounted at 30 percent off (yes, even the entire brand-new and perfectly curated holiday gift shop).

In order to access the early deals, you’ll need to be an Anthropologie VIP loyalty member. I literally just went through the process of signing up and it was so easy, free, and took less than four minutes. Plus, as a new member, I received a $20 credit to help kick off my holiday shopping (score!).

If you’d rather wait until Anthropologie’s official Black Friday deals start rolling in, I’d recommend using this time to scroll through the thousands of items online and create a shopping wishlist for yourself. Last year, Anthro had the 30 percent discount open to everyone on Black Friday with an additional 50 percent off on sale items. Chances are, we will see a similar Black Friday sale structure this year.

Now that we’ve shared all the major deets with you, it’s time to help you pick out the best styles to shop from Anthropologie’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Keep scrolling for the 8 items we’re adding to our cart, and suggest you do, too.

Stock up on everyone’s fav candle, Capri Blue’s Iridescent Jar Candle in Volcano, during Anthro’s sale. It’s the only one we want to be smelling because of its notes of tropical citrus fruits and light mountain greens.

If you’ve ever wondered what paradise smells like, it’s this limited-time holiday candle. Each year, Anthro releases the same fragrance but in new and adorable packaging. The sweet smell of milk and cookies is just what we want during the holiday season, although you can also pick from Hot Buttered Rum and Mulled Wine.

Hold up, we found the dress you’re about to wear to every one of your holiday events. It might not be the traditional velvet dress, but that’s why we love it. The dress gives the illusion of a two-piece set without all of the fuss of adjusting it all night.

Try out the shacket trend with this bold checked print and stunning lilac color. Pair it with a plain turtleneck and your fav jeans for a winter outfit you’ll soon have on repeat.

Stay warm with this chunky sweater. Choose from six different color options, and style it with slacks or baggy jeans.

When temperatures drop, you might need to add a scarf to every outfit in order to spend any time outside. Luckily, Anthro has so many cute options on sale like this oversized plaid scarf.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone close to you, an initial necklace is a thoughtful, personalized gift. This heart charm necklace looks beautiful when worn on its own or layered with other strands.

If you love Bottega Veneta but don’t love the price tag, you’ll be excited to hear that Anthro has so many similar bag options. This large woven bag is the alternate option of my dreams.

