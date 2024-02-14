Anthony Edwards’ Adidas Sneaker Will Release in Its All-Star Edition This Week

Anthony Edwards’ hit signature sneaker debut, the Adidas AE 1, is getting the All-Star treatment this week.

The AE 1 “All-Star” will release as the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend begins and just ahead of Edwards’ second consecutive All-Star appearance. While maintaining the same bold but simple color-blocking as its predecessors, this colorway features an iridescent, flaked TPU wing in purple with hints of green. The rest of the shoe is rendered in black, while lime green branding on the carbon fiber heel panel and tongue pop out in a neon green. A reflective toe cap also shines when hit with light.

Since its launch in December, the AE 1 has been a massive success for Adidas and has sold out in each of the colorways released so far. Adidas has billed the sneaker as a spearhead for the new direction of its Basketball division, and the reception from sneakerheads and basketball fans alike has been almost uniformly positive.

In Footwear News‘ feature on the model, Adidas Basketball global GM Eric Wise said: “When we looked at the performance basketball space, we felt that the consumer today is much less brand loyal and looking for newness. So we saw an opportunity there, and we took a look ourselves and said, ‘Over the last decade, if we’re honest, we’ve been inconsistent at best.’ We wanted to get back to being the best version of Adidas.”

In addition to a restock of the blue and black “New Wave” colorway later this month, new “Best of Adi” and “Velocity Blue” editions will also release in March.

The Adidas AE 1 “All-Star” will release Friday, Feb. 16, through Adidas’ website. Pricing is set at $130.

