Answer Woman: Are there any South Asheville farmers markets?

Question: Why are there no farmers markets in South Asheville or Fletcher?

Answer: For such a concise question, Sarah Hart, the spokesperson for the Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project, had a satisfyingly concise answer: There is one!

The Biltmore Park Farmers Market opened for the season May 30. It runs every Thursday, from 3-6 p.m., through Oct. 31. It sets up at the center of Biltmore Park Town Square in South Asheville, and is coordinated by Biltmore Farms, according to its website.

A woman chooses a plum at the Bounty & Soul Community Market in Black Mountain, November 14, 2023.

Hart wasn't surprised that it might go overlooked as it's a relatively new, small market, she said, not as widely known, and isn't included in ASAP's largely comprehensive Local Food Guide, as the market didn't get its information in, "which admittedly makes it harder for people to find it."

Though much of ASAP's work supports all farmers markets in the region, it also operates the Asheville City Market in downtown, and before the pandemic ran Asheville City Market - South in that same Biltmore Park location. The intention was always for Biltmore Park to take on hosting itself. When markets began to reopen elsewhere after pandemic shutdowns lifted, ASAP didn't reopen its south location.

Now, Biltmore Park has officially taken over operations, Hart said.

“So I think there’s still a perception that there’s not a market there anymore," she said. "Because there was one, it closed, and now there’s one again.”

There are 18 market vendors listed on its site, with offerings from local farm produce, bread and meat, to foraged goods and cut flowers.

Hart said in the past, the site struggled to have that "neighborhood, stop-by-after-work feeling," but noted it is larger than the year before, "so I have hopes that it can grow and flourish and stick around."

Many factors play into the success of a market, Hart said, but among the most important is having a location convenient enough for people to go on a regular basis, as well as consistent leadership and space to host it.

Asheville is unique to have as many markets as it does, on nearly every day of the week, she said. Of why South Asheville and Fletcher might have fewer markets than other areas, she wondered if the concentration in Asheville and Henderson County means there is less of an audience for those locations.

Ellerslie McCue, WNC Farmers Market’s marketing and communications manager, said ramps may be found at farmers markets and produce stands across the region, like WNC Farmers Market in Asheville and TJ’s Mountain Market in Mars Hill.

Hart sees farmers markets in WNC as "community hubs," space where people go not only to shop, but to see friends and favorite farmers, developing connections that go beyond buying food.

“People come to Asheville for a lot of reasons, that includes connecting with place ... A connection with community and farmers market are such a clear example of that," she said. "I think the work of ASAP, being able to promote those markets, and offer technical support to markets that we are not directly managing, just gives another layer of strength and support to farmers markets that probably not all farmers markets have."

Find your closest farmers market

ASAP's mission is to help local farms thrive, link farmers to markets and supporters, and build healthy communities through connections to local food. It releases its annual Local Food Guide, a free publication that lists hundreds of farms, farmers markets, restaurants, groceries, artisan producers and more throughout WNC and surrounding counties in Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and South Carolina.

A digital version of the print guide may be viewed at asapconnections.org/guide. It also maintains a searchable online guide, a database with more than 1,400 listings, at appalachiangrown.org.

